We finally know when the next school session at Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High will resume, as The CW has set a premiere date for All American Season 7. The next season is poised to take audiences in a new direction as season 6 marked the end of an era with Spencer James’ departure as a series regular. Through the previous seasons, the show chronicled his rise to the top of elite football, starting from his humble beginnings at Crenshaw High to his success in the NFL. The spotlight will now center on a new generation of youngsters with the same dream promising more of the relatable narrative that has made the show a beloved hit on The CW. The synopsis for the new season reads:

“Season 7 is taking it back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of LA teens, a new Beverly Coach, and our OG vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

All American returns with Season 7 on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8 pm, but no, the show isn’t changing its time slot as audiences will only be treated to a sneak peek on the day. Normal service will resume the following Monday, February 3rd, with the show back to its regular Monday night timeslot at 8 p.m. For prospective fans looking to consider the series, Season 7 presents a good starting point, as knowledge of prior events won’t be particularly necessary to enjoy the next chapter, so welcome to the team!

The Cast of ‘All American’ Season 7

Image via The CW

While Season 7 will introduce young and fresh-faced talents, a trio of OGs will be returning to guide the newbies on their journey. Returning cast members for Season 7 include Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z as Jordan Baker, Layla Keating, and Tamia Cooper, respectively. Season 7 will also show a glimpse of Spencer’s new world in the NFL, as Daniel Ezra is set to appear in a guest capacity, as will Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker. Baker is set to appear early in episode 2 where a special occasion will see her reunite with her brother Jordan. New cast members will include Elijah M. Cooper as Yari, one of the young talents who is a quarterback at South Crenshaw High. Others are Osy Ikhile, Nathaniel McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, and Alexis Chikaeze.

All American Season 7 will return with a sneak peek on January 29, followed by a full episode on February 3. Stay tuned for more.