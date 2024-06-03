The Big Picture The CW has officially renewed All American for a 13-episode Season 7 to premiere in 2025.

Executive producers plan to explore Spencer and his friends' transition into young adulthood, promising high-stakes drama in future seasons.

The All American Season 6 finale airs on July 15 on The CW.

A few weeks back, The CW unveiled its Fall 2024 lineup, and missing from its team of returning shows was the football drama, All American. By all metrics, the show was a hit for the network and was destined to earn a renewal. It might have taken a while, but it's finally official. The CW has given a 13-episode Season 7 renewal to its flagship football drama series with the seventh season of All American to premiere in 2025. Alongside Walker, Superman & Lois, and its own spin-off, All American: Homecoming, the show was one of only four original CW shows to have remained on the network after its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group in August 2022.

The renewal of All American is not entirely surprising, even though the time it has taken might be. “Through six seasons, All American remains a top-performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network regarding the show's renewal. The sports drama is inspired by the life of former NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger — though the show is creative with some of its storytelling — and stars Daniel Ezra in the lead role as Spencer James, a young football player from Los Angeles. All American is currently airing its sixth season, shifting the show's stars away from their teenage years into young adulthood. Spencer and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) are officially eligible to enter the NFL draft as juniors at GAU.

All American is set to air the finale of its sixth season on Monday, July 15. The current season was picked up for an additional two episodes to tie up the season's story. All American is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who serves as showrunner, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro, and David Strauss.

The Future of 'All American'

Prior to the show's renewal for Season 7, showrunner Okoro Carroll revealed what direction future seasons would take. Promising "so many stories to tell," the showrunner revealed that she plans to expand on the life of Spencer and those around him as they become adults. "We took them through their teen years, we’ve taken them through their college transition years," Carroll explained.

"After that comes catapulting them from young adulthood into what I like to call quarter-life crisis, which is always a fun time and very high stakes. The network and the studio will make the decisions they make, in terms of when they feel this story is ready to come to an end. We are constantly ready to continue to grow these characters and pivot them."

Watch Seasons 1-5 of All American on Netflix in the U.S. New episodes of All American Season 6 stream on Mondays on The CW.

