There's a surprise in store for fans of All American as Samantha Logan is set to return to the CW series. Deadline is reporting that Logan, one of the original stars of the series, is set to make a guest appearance in the second episode of the forthcoming seventh season. At this moment in time, details of Logan's dramatic return are being kept extremely close to the vest, but Deadline's sources report that her character, Olivia Baker, is set to reunite with her brother, Jordan, for a very special occasion.

All American is gearing up for a big shift as it heads into Season 7. Several major cast changes are likely to reshape the way the show flows, with longtime fans noticing the absence of a number of familiar faces, since multiple series regulars from the first six seasons have departed the scene. Among the most notable exits is Daniel Ezra, who's played the show's central character, Spencer James, since the very start. Ezra was recently cast in The Running Man alongside Glen Powell. Although he's departed the show in a full-time capacity, he'll be back this season in a guest role and, in an exciting twist, he’ll also be stepping behind the camera to direct episodes in the upcoming season.

Where Did We Leave 'All American' in Season 6?

Image via The CW

Spencer and Olivia were married at the climax of Season 6, a long anticipated event for the pair, which brought the curtain down on their story and set the scene for a new chapter. However, with the marriage comes a new story. After Spencer was drafted to an NFL team toward the end of Season 6, he had to relocate to New York, leaving his home in Los Angeles behind. Olivia, of course, made the move with him after their wedding, ending their full-time run on the series. So, given that, it makes sense that Spencer and Olivia won’t be as prominent in the day-to-day happenings of All American in Season 7.

It's clear, fans would love to see Logan and Ezra on screen together again, but we don't know yet if they'll get the chance. However, we'll no doubt get an update on how the couple are doing when Logan appears in the second episode. In June, All American was renewed for a 13-episode seventh season. Its spinoff series, All American: Homecoming, concluded its run on the CW in September after three seasons. Stay tuned to Collider for more.