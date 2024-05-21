The Big Picture All American's future on the CW remains uncertain as series showrunner, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, hopes to continue telling stories with the characters.

With the possibility of a seventh season order, Carroll plans to explore the characters' transition into adulthood with even more high-stakes drama.

The CW's President of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz, emphasizes the importance of watching the show's ratings before deciding on renewals.

The CW has unveiled their Fall 2024 schedule, and certain shows were among the notable absentees for renewal. One such show is the sports drama, All American, which is currently airing its sixth season. The show's current season had recently enjoyed an additional two episodes picked up by the network to properly wrap its story. Throughout its run on the network, All American has proven to be a successful bet for the CW. However, as of this moment, the show has not been renewed for a seventh season. Series showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll has since been addressing hopes of returning to the show for a seventh time, while looking to tell even more stories in the future.

In a conversation with Variety, Carroll discussed the likelihood of All American earning a seventh season order, noting that she has "so many stories to tell." The showrunner does go on to explain that going forward, the plan is to expand on the life of series protagonist, Spencer James, (Daniel Ezra) and those around him as they move into proper adulthood. Carroll's comments on the renewal read:

"We took them through their teen years, we’ve taken them through their college transition years. After that comes catapulting them from young adulthood into what I like to call quarter-life crisis, which is always a fun time and very high stakes. The network and the studio will make the decisions they make, in terms of when they feel this story is ready to come to an end. We are constantly ready to continue to grow these characters and pivot them."

As previously noted, All American has been a success for the CW, hence why it has gotten as far as it has. The sports drama is not the only one to be caught in renewal limbo. Walker season 5 and All American: Homecoming are both also unclear about their status. Regarding the hopes of All American being renewed, the CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz says the network is still watching the show's ratings before making a decision. Schwartz, while speaking to Deadline said, "We didn’t feel any need to rush to meet some Upfront deadline. All American is on the air right now, so we’re seeing how that does." Adding, "Walker is about [seven] episodes in. We don’t need to make a decision on those anytime soon, unless except for some artificial Upfront deadline. I feel like we have really gotten to a 12 month a year development and greenlight cycle. You’ll hear some pickups in the next few weeks."

The Billy Baker Return Was Always Planned

Much of All American blends quite perfectly, sporting drive for excellence and personal family drama. Central to this theme is Spencer moving in to live with the Baker family in earlier seasons and all the drama that came with that. Midway through season 5, Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) passes in a bus accident. Showrunner Carroll thought it wise to bring back the character through his family's imagination of his written words, a return she reveals was always planned. "Before Taye left, I made him promise that if I called, he would come back. And to Taye’s credit, from minute one, he was like, ‘Anytime you call, I am there. Whatever you need,'” she said to Variety. “I always knew there was no way we were never going to see Billy Baker again.”

Watch Seasons 1-5 of All American on Netflix in the U.S. New episodes of All American Season 6 stream Mondays on The CW.

