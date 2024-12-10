With Season 5 on the cozy countryside horizon for US viewers, the beloved All Creatures Great and Small still has one veterinary case to solve, with the 2024 Christmas special still to arrive. Ever since its debut in 2020, this heartwarming British series has become a staple of PBS viewing, with the trio of 1930s Yorkshire Dales vets and their daily tasks consistently providing the warm escapism so many need. The upcoming festive edition, set in December 1941, will be the show's fifth such yuletide celebration, with the previous four proving fair ratings hits in the UK and receiving plenty of praise from around the world. Teasing the special via an interview with Radio Times, star Callum Woodhouse calmed fans' worries that the episode would be solemn and subdued following the events of the previous episode, saying:

"It's just a really clever bit of storytelling that with All Creatures, we can still make a really heartwarming and uplifting episode, even in the midst of such uncertainty and tragedy, for want of a better word. It's still about family coming together and being there for one another. And I think it is still a very Christmassy episode despite the very heavy overtones that it has."

'All Creatures Great and Small' is Perfect Christmas Viewing

Thanks to a homely setting, relatable characters, and plenty of heart, All Creatures Great and Small is almost perfectly crafted for the snug joys of Christmas. From Christmas Eve parties to a double-booked lunch, the content from each of the previous festive specials has benefited from an extra dose of lightheartedness, making it the perfect viewing to help the second helping of roast turkey go down. All Creatures Great and Small's star Rachel Shenton has spoken about exactly why she thinks the show has become synonymous with the best of the yuletide spirit, saying:

"Because I think it’s an annual reminder of what’s important. All Creatures just always does it so well. It’s always so rich in its simplicity. It’s always about the things that matter, which is love, community, support. Those things never stop being relevant. And, you know, as humans, we never stop needing a reminder, unfortunately. So, yeah, I think that’s probably why it’s so popular. Amongst other things, the beautiful dales are gorgeous - all of it!"

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2024 will air on Monday, December 23, in the UK, with the upcoming Season 5 set to premiere on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 9/8c, with episodes also available to stream on PBS Passport, PBS.org, and the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel.