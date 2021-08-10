With new episodes of the surprise hit series All Creatures Great and Small soon poised to hit Channel 5 and PBS screens, production company Playground Entertainment has released some images that tease Season 2 of the show. They also reveal a first look into Patricia Hodge (A Very English Scandal) as Mrs. Pumphrey. Her casting was announced earlier this year, following the death of Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), who played the character in Season 1.

All Creatures Great and Small premiered in September 2020, and surprised Viacom when it became the highest-rated show on Channel 5 in many years. The British drama was quickly picked up for Season 2, but PBS and Channel 5 have yet to reveal a release date.

The show is the second adaptation of the best-selling novel series by James Herriot, which previously had a lengthy run on BBC; it ran from 1978 to 1990, and had 90 episodes. To executive producer Colin Callender, the reboot’s success is due to the fact that it came out during the pandemic, and also because audiences had been longing for a show that was far from gritty. As he stated to Deadline:

“I felt the audience wanted the sort of show that you could watch and revel in and not be beaten up by. There was something about 'All Creatures Great and Small' with its themes of community and family, harking back to a kinder, gentler world, compared to the divided, complex and rather brutal one that we’re now living in.”

The story follows a trio of veterinarians who treat animals in 1930s Yorkshire and become each other's found family. Audiences were captivated by its light humor, a great cast that includes Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis and The Crown’s Samuel West, and, of course, lots of cute animals. The series also features Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse and Imogene Clawson.

All Creatures Great and Small will return for a second season on Masterpiece and Channel 5. Check out an additional first-look image of the upcoming season below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2:

In the second season, viewers can expect more heart-warming adventures of young country vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) as he joins his unconventional mentor, Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), matriarch of Skeldale House Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley), Siegfried’s errant brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), and independent local farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), alongside a characterful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.

