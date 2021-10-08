PBS is known far and wide for their period pieces — both films and television series — presented through Masterpiece, and the network is continuing that successful running streak with the second season of All Creatures Great and Small. Adapted from the book series by James Herriot, the network announced the premiere date for the second series on Twitter, informing fans that the veterinary drama is set to return early in 2022.

The series announcement was made with a short video of star Nicholas Ralph as Herriot, climbing out of his car and overlooking the beautiful countryside of Yorkshire, England before heading off with his medical bag in search of his next patient — in a full suit, no less. Overlaid on top of the video is PBS’s announcement, stating that the series will make its return to Masterpiece on January 9, 2022.

The second season of All Creatures has already premiered in the UK via Channel 5, the network the series was originally produced for. But American audiences will just have to wait, as the four-month gap between international premiere dates is not unusual for Masterpiece productions. Other UK imports on the docket also include Guilt, Grantchester, and Baptiste.

All Creatures Great and Small loosely follows the book series of the same name, written by veterinary surgeon James Alfred Wight (under the pen name of James Herriot) and chronicling the adventures of a number of veterinarians in the Yorkshire Dales, a hilly area of northern England, in the 1930s. The series is the second television adaptation of Herriot’s works in the UK, after a 1978 series ran for ninety episodes on the BBC, and the fifth adaptation overall, also including two films and a fictionalized biographical series, Young James Herriot.

All Creatures Great and Small also stars Samuel West, Anna Madeley, and Callum Woodhouse, and fans can currently stream the series on Masterpiece’s website, or via Amazon Prime with a Masterpiece subscription. Check out the network's announcement below.

