The Big Picture Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small will premiere on PBS Masterpiece on January 7, 2024, bringing back the beloved British drama.

The new season is set during the spring of 1940, amidst the backdrop of World War II, with changes and challenges on the horizon for the characters at Skeldale House.

Season 4 will introduce a new veterinary trainee, Richard Carmody, adding to the already bustling household and creating complications for everyone involved.

Good news for those who love creatures both great and small, PBS Masterpiece has just announced the premiere date for Season 4 of the fan-favorite British drama All Creatures Great and Small. The series will return to PBS just after the new year, premiering on January 7, 2024, at 9:00 PM.

All Creatures Great and Small originally premiered in 2020. The series is based on a book series of the same name by James Herriot. The series follows a group of veterinarians working in Yorkshire during the late 1930s and early 1940s. The series focuses on Siegfried Farnon, played by Samuel West, an eccentric veterinarian working at Skeldale House, who hires James Herriot, played by Nicholas Ralph, to join his practice. Joining them are Siegfried's brother, Tristan, and Mrs. Audrey Hall, the housekeeper of Skeldale House.

A Return to the Yorkshire Countryside

The fourth season of the series will be set during the springtime of 1940, a pivotal point in world history, with conflict erupting and a World War pressing across Europe. And it seems that change is afoot for the occupants of Skeldale House. James and his wife, Helen, begin to consider their path towards starting a family, all while facing the uncertainty that James might be called to serve in the Royal Air Force.

Elsewhere, Siegfried is left to cope with the absence of his brother Tristan, after Tristan left to serve in the military. Siegfried will have to keep it together in order to run his growing household. Mrs. Hall and Helen will also see their friendship bloom. What's more, a new veterinary trainee, Richard Carmody, arrives at the house, causing complications for all.

Along with the premiere date for Season 4 of the series, several new images were also released, giving us a glimpse at what to expect in the new, and increasingly crowded Skeldale House. All Creatures Great and Small will premiere on PBS Masterpiece on January 7, 2024.