The Big Picture All Creatures Great and Small r enewed for a 5th and 6th season, each with 6 episodes and a Christmas special.

Series remains a hit since debut, following the adventures of James Herriot in Yorkshire.

Future plot details not disclosed, but main cast members returning, filming in Yorkshire.

There’s some great news for animal and PBS Masterpiece lovers everywhere as today we’ve learned that the network has renewed its beloved series All Creatures Great and Small for both a fifth and sixth season. It’s been just over two months since the fourth season bowed out, with folks around the world waiting to hear if the stories of the caring veterinarian from Yorkshire would continue practicing medicine and delivering heartwarming stories. With the announcement of the double season renewals, we know that both installments will consist of six episodes as well as the annual Christmas episode to ring in the holidays.

The period drama’s success has been rolling along swimmingly since its debut on Channel 5 and PBS back in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The touching story of James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) was an immediate success with audiences as its wholesome content centered around a veterinarian traveling around the English countryside was precisely the cup of tea that the doctor ordered. With the first season being such a hit, a second was rolled out shortly after and the show has only continued to accumulate more and more viewership numbers, making the Season 5 and 6 renewals an exciting but not totally unexpected reveal.

The PBS Masterpiece series is based on a grouping of stories penned by James Alfred Wight under the pseudonym of James Herriot. Regaling the masses with his memories of being a veterinarian during the late 1930s and early 1940s, the books and TV adaptations to follow take audiences back to the fictional town of Darrowby in the Yorkshire Dales during that time period. It’s here that James practices medicine at Skeldale House, not only tending to the non-human creatures but also giving sound advice and a listening ear to the farmers and townspeople.

What’s Next For ‘All Creatures Great and Small’?

Close

Though it isn’t clear as to where the creative team will be taking the plot for the next two seasons of All Creatures Great and Small, we can expect Ralph to continue his tenure as the show’s leading man. He’ll be joined by Callum Woodhouse, who plays Tristan Farnon, the younger brother of Skeldale House’s senior partner, Siegfried (Samuel West). Anna Madeley will also return to the halls of the veterinary practice as Mrs. Hall with other ensemble members to include Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody, and Patricia Hodge as Mrs. Pumphrey. Those who have enjoyed being whisked away to the peace and quiet of the country will also be happy to know that both of the seasons will film on location in Yorkshire, delivering a piece of the gorgeous greenery into a living room near you.

As of right now, no further information surrounding the next two seasons of All Creatures Great and Small has been revealed, but if you need to get caught up on the first four seasons, they’re available for purchase or a PBS Masterpiece free trial on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video