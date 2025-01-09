As PBS Masterpiece’s All Creatures Great and Small prepares fans for its return in a few days, the drama has added a new star who takes on a leadership role in the exciting chapter. As TV Insider reports, Jeremy Swift, who portrays Leslie Higgins in the award-winning sports series Ted Lasso, is that star, and he has been cast as Mr. Bosworth, a longtime resident of the Yorkshire Dales. Season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small premieres on Sunday, January 12, and features six episodes, similar to its past installments.

According to Swift, this new gig is a far cry from his character in Ted Lasso, who is more about other people and assisting others. Introducing his All Creatures Great and Small character, Mr. Bosworth, the actor said to TV Insider:

“He is a local person. He’s been around for a long time, but the spotlight hasn’t really hit him in the show. As we’re going into the Second World War, he is too old to be conscripted. He is an air raid warden, and very bossy, he is too. He’s a pedantic person and very much by the book, but prides himself on his organization. A lot of people don’t see it that way though. They feel that he gets in their faces a little bit too much. But he’s a well-meaning character who’s a bit damaged.”

Swift further elaborated on his character being damaged and what could’ve led to it, while also teasing something ahead between his Mr. Bosworth and Mrs. Hall in Season 5.

“He’s just very lonely. He’s never really coupled with anybody, and I think he hasn’t had anybody to reflect on him and tell him that he’s being boring and pedantic. I have a certain backstory myself, but we don’t really see that in the show. But he becomes involved with Anna Madeley’s character, Mrs. Hall, by reluctantly recruiting her to be a fellow warden. By the end of this fifth season, they have a sort of relationship, but it has hurdles along the way.”

What To Expect in ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 5

Image via PBS

The fifth season of All Creatures Great and Small is set in the spring of 1941 in England and begins with Helen (Rachel Shenton) becoming a pro at motherhood with James (Nicholas Ralph) away at RAF Abingdon. With World War II now entirely in progress, Siegfried (Samuel West) is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) and Helen are considering their contributions within the community, and Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) is willing to step up. However, Tristan’s (Callum Woodhouse) surprise return won’t be quite as uncomplicated as Siegfried had hoped.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 lands on PBS on Sunday, January 12.

Your changes have been saved All Creatures Great And Small All Creatures Great and Small chronicles the adventures of James Herriot, a young veterinarian in the Yorkshire Dales during the 1930s. The series follows his interactions with quirky farmers, endearing animals, and the tight-knit community, capturing the charm and challenges of rural veterinary practice. Release Date September 1, 2020 Cast Samuel West , Anna Madeley , Nicholas Ralph , Callum Woodhouse , Rachel Shenton Creator(s) Ben Vanstone

