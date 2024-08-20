The Big Picture Get ready for All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 in 2025, with returning stars and new adventures in the Yorkshire Dales.

Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, each with six episodes and a Christmas special, following the success of past installments.

Exciting cast updates for Season 5 include Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon.

Fans of PBS Masterpiece’s All Creatures Great and Small can definitely not wait till 2025, and who could blame them? The beloved series is set to make an anticipated comeback early next year with its fifth season, according to the network, but before then, a couple of first images from the upcoming installment have only just dropped, as revealed by TVInsider. With these photos, fans can finally get their first look at the cast of Season 5, which, unsurprisingly, features several returning stars in full gory.

As announced on February 23, 2024, All Creatures Great and Small was renewed for both Seasons 5 and 6, only over two months after Season 4 ended. These installments will comprise six episodes each and a Christmas special, similar to that of the past four seasons. The acclaimed series premiered in September 2020, which was then followed by a second installment in September 2021. Season 3 came about in September 2022, while the fourth chapter arrived in October 2023 in the U.K. and January 2024 in the U.S.

In the newly released photos of All Creatures Great and Small Season 5, Nicholas Ralph will return as James Herriot, whom PBS Masterpiece describes as the veterinarian who "became renowned for his inspiring humor, compassion for his animal patients, and love of life." Ralph is joined by Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in the new season alongside Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, who was absent in Season 4.

The Other Stars of 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 5

As fans would expect, All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 features an extraordinary cast list, including Ralph, West and Woodhouse. Starring alongside the trio based on the images above are Gabriel Quigley as Hannah Herriot, Drew Cain as James Herriot Sr, Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Anna Madeley as Mrs. Hall, and Mark Chatterton as Vicar.

For those anticipating what’s to come next year, Season 5 of this heartwarming series will see country vet James Herriot happily married to Helen Herriot. Also, Woodhouse, who was absent from Season 4, will make his return as Tristan later on in Season 5, as his character comes home after having served in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. Tristan is captured above in his uniform, with his brother Siegfried. Two more returns coming up are James Anthony-Rose, who reappears as Richard Carmody, and Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, along with her coddled Pekingese Tricki.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 will arrive in early 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.