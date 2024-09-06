All Creatures Great and Small is set to return to PBS in 2025, and fans of the beloved series can now get their first glimpse of Season 5, thanks to the newly released trailer. PBS MASTERPIECE has announced that the new season will premiere on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 9/8c, with episodes also available to stream on PBS Passport, PBS.org, and the PBS MASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel.

The trailer teases a new chapter in Darrowby as we enter Spring 1941. Young baby Jimmy is now the center of attention at Skeldale House, with Helen (Rachel Shenton) adjusting to motherhood while James (Nicholas Ralph) is away at RAF Abingdon. The household is bustling, with Siegfried (Samuel West), Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley), and Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) taking care of things. However, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) returns with a surprise, and Siegfried’s hope for everything going back to normal may not be as straightforward as he imagined.

The fifth season will bring back many of the core cast members, including Patricia Hodge as Mrs. Pumphrey and her pampered Pekingese, Tricki. The series, which is based on the timeless books by James Herriot, continues to follow the heartwarming and occasionally hilarious adventures of the Skeldale House veterinary practice and the vibrant community of farmers, animals, and townsfolk in the Yorkshire Dales during World War II.

In addition to the familiar cast, the creative team for Season 5 includes returning writers Debbie O’Malley and Maxine Alderton, as well as new writers Matt Evans and Robin French. Brian Percival returns as the lead director, joined by Stewart Svaasand and Andy Hay, ensuring the show continues to deliver the blend of warmth, humor, and emotional depth that has made it a favorite among viewers.

Executive Producer Sir Colin Callender, CBE, noted the continued relevance of the show’s themes of community, kindness, and decency, saying, "There are no villains in All Creatures—just everyday folk trying to get through the day with dignity." This sentiment is echoed by Susanne Simpson, Executive Producer for MASTERPIECE, who expressed joy over the series’ return for both its fifth and sixth seasons.

A Global Phenomenon

Originally based on the writings of James Alfred Wight, a young veterinary surgeon in 1940s Yorkshire who later published his experiences under the pseudonym James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small has become a cultural phenomenon. The series brings to life Herriot’s enduring stories of community, love, and the trials of rural veterinary practice. The timeless appeal of the show has made it a hit with both longtime fans of the original books and new audiences discovering it through the MASTERPIECE adaptation.

As Season 5 prepares to debut, fans can look forward to more heartwarming and often humorous tales set in the idyllic Yorkshire Dales, with the Skeldale family once again at the heart of it all. For fans eager to see more, the trailer is available now, and with the premiere set for January, the wait to return to Darrowby is almost over.