The next season of All Creatures Great and Small still has no premiere date, over a year after PBS announced its renewal. Nevertheless, the series has delightful news about the upcoming installment, as revealed on their official Instagram page. It appears that filming for All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 is already underway, having started on Monday, February 24. This comes less than a year since Season 5 last aired on Channel 5 on October 24, 2024, followed by a Christmas special in December.

“Attention #ACGAS fans,” the filming announcement read. “Exciting news – the cast and crew have officially kicked off filming for Season 6 in beautiful Yorkshire today! We can’t wait to return to Darrowby with all of you soon.” Alongside the message was a clapperboard indicating the date production of Season 6 began and the names of two team members, including the director in charge, Brian Percival. Further details about All Creatures Great and Small will be unveiled in due course, including the expected number of episodes, which will most likely be six considering the past seasons.

All Creatures Great and Small was renewed for a fifth and sixth series on February 23, 2024, as announced by PBS, with Callum Woodhouse set to return as Tristan Farnon. Season 5 premiered on Channel 5 on September 19 of the same year, while fans in the U.S. got it on PBS on January 12, 2025. Based on books written by Alf Wight under the pen name of James Herriot, the beloved series centers on a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire Dales in the late 1930s.

Which Cast Members Are Returning in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 6?

As one of the most popular series on both Channel 5 and PBS, fans are eagerly counting down till the next season of All Creatures Great and Small arrives. Plot details for Season 6 are yet to be revealed; however, we have info about who will return. All the main cast members are expected to be back, including Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall. Other recurring stars anticipated to be returning are Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, and even Derek the dog, who plays Tricki Woo. It remains unclear if James Anthony-Rose’s Richard Carmody will return since he was accepted into a research program at Imperial College London last season.

Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small has no premiere date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about its release.