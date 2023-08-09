The Big Picture All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt has released a brilliant trailer that transports viewers to a new place with its captivating storytelling and beautiful cinematography.

Raven Jackson's directorial debut is a haunting and richly layered portrait that celebrates the beauty of life's small moments and explores the generations of people and places that shape us.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the story of a young Black woman in the rural South, highlighting the joy, pain, and growth she experiences throughout her life. Stay tuned for updates on the film's release date.

Sometimes, a trailer can completely transport you to a new place and that's what All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt does with its brilliance. Starring, Moses Ingram, Sheila Atim, Chris Chalk, Charleen McClure, Reginald Helms Jr., and Zainab Jah, the movie was one of 2023 Sundance's "most acclaimed films" and will continue to grace festivals with an upcoming run at the New York Film Festival this fall. All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt was written and directed by Raven Jackson, and produced by famed filmmaker Barry Jenkins

The film is described as "[a] lyrical, decades-spanning exploration across a woman's life in Mississippi." It is also Jackson's feature directorial debut, and is celebrated for being "a haunting and richly layered portrait, [and] a beautiful ode to the generations of people and places that shape us." Collider's Chase Hutchinson reviewed the film back at Sundance, calling it "a loving story that takes us through the lush liminality of a single life, it changes you just as it does the characters we come to know and care for."

What we see within the trailer for the A24 film are snippets of a life in the most beautiful snapshots, a glimpse into the life they lead. The All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt captivates you from the moment it begins, leaving you wanting more and excited to see what Jackson's debut film has in store for audiences with its beauty and lyrical moves.

Image via A24

Raven Jackson's Directorial Debut Celebrates the Beauty in Life's Small Moments

While the trailer only gives us a brief look into the story of one woman's life, we are given enough to know exactly the kind of joy we'll see throughout her time. We see her as a child, an adult, becoming a mother, and all the happiness and pain that comes with that, while still giving us a look into the life of a young Black woman in the rural South. All of this is clear, even from just the trailer, setting up a fascinating and poignant directorial debut for Jackson.

Currently, All Dirt Roads taste of Salt has not set a date for its theatrical release, but stay tuned to Collider for updates on the movie.