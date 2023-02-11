Viola Davis just won the Grammy Award, officially becoming an EGOT winner. The EGOT status represents the pinnacle of entertainment recognition, meaning the person has won every major award in the industry: the Emmy for television, the Grammy for recording, the Oscar for movies, and the Tony for theater.

Eighteen individuals have achieved the EGOT status via competitive wins, eleven of whom did it during the 21st century. And while not all of them are performers, they are all brilliant and beloved entertainers who have left their mark in the industry thanks to their consistent and acclaimed work.

1 Mel Brooks

The iconic Mel Brooks was the first entertainer to complete his EGOT in the 21st century. He won the last award in the group, the Tony, for writing the book and score and producing the 2001 Broadway adaptation of his hit 1967 film The Producers.

Brooks won his first award, the Emmy, for writing The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special and the Oscar a year later for writing The Producers' screenplay; he would win three more Emmy Awards for his guest stints in Mad About You. Brooks also won three Grammys, the first in 1998 for his spoken comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000.

2 Mike Nichols

Film director Mike Nichols also became an EGOT winner in 2001, winning his final award, the Emmy, for directing and producing the made-for-tv-movie Wit months after Brooks won his Tonys. Nichols would win two more Emmys three years later for directing and producing the HBO mega-hit Angels in America.

Nichols' first award was the 1961 Best Comedy Performance Grammy for his album An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May. He won the Oscar on his second try, claiming the Best Director prize for 1967's The Graduate. Nichols won the first of a whopping eight Tonys for directing the 1964 play Barefoot in the Park.

3 Whoopi Goldberg

The legendary Whoopi Goldberg achieved EGOT status in 2002, winning her final two awards that same year. Goldberg won the Outstanding Special Class Special Emmy for Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel and the Best Musical Tony for Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The Grammy was Goldberg's first award. The comedian won the 1986 Best Comedy Album gramophone for the original Broadway cast recording of her self-titled one-woman show. Goldberg, of course, won the 1991 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her now-iconic turn as Oda Mae Brown in Ghost.

4 Scott Rudin

No entertainer achieved EGOT status for a decade after Goldberg. The next one to join the club was the now-disgraced producer Scott Rudin, who became an EGOT in 2012.

Once a prominent figure in entertainment, Rudin always had a reputation for being hot-tempered, with The Hollywood Reporter once calling him "The Most Feared Man in Town." However, things imploded in 2021 when numerous ex-staffers spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the physical and emotional abuse they endured working under him. Following the accusations, Rudin stepped back from theater and movie production.

5 Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez is a Filipino-American songwriter who rose to prominence by writing the songs for the groundbreaking musical Avenue Q. He won his first award, the Tony for Avenue Q's score, in 2004, winning two more in 2011 for The Book of Mormon's book and score.

Lopez won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for the children's show Wonder Pets! He won two Oscars for writing the now-iconic songs "Let it Go" from Frozen and "Remember Me" from Coco. Finally, Lopez won three Grammys, one for The Book of Mormon and two for "Let It Go." Lopez is the youngest entertainer to win all four awards, completing the set at 39. Additionally, he is the fastest to achieve the EGOT, winning all four in ten years.

6 Andrew Lloyd Webber

One of the most influential figures in modern theater, Andrew Lloyd Webber is the man behind smashing successes such as The Phantom of the Opera, Evita and Sunset Boulevard. Lloyd Webber became an EGOT in 2018 with his Emmy win for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Lloyd Webber's first two awards came in 1980, winning the Grammy and the Tony for Evita; he'd win two more Grammys and five more Tonys, including two for Best Musical. Lastly, he won the Best Original Song Oscar in 1996 for "You Must Love Me," written for the film adaptation of Evita starring Madonna.

7 Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice completed the EGOT the same year as his friend and close collaborator, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Coincidentally, his last award was also the Emmy, also winning it for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Because of their close relationship, many of Rice's first wins are the same as Lloyd Webber's. Rice's first two awards, the Tony and the Grammy, came for Evita. However, Rice's film career is far more prolific, becoming one of Disney's most iconic lyricists. He has won three Best Original Song Oscars for Aladdin's "A Whole New World," The Lion King's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" and Evita's "You Must Love Me." Rice also won three Grammys for Aladdin, plus a fourth Grammy and a third Tony for the 2000 musical Aida.

8 John Legend

John Legend was the last performer to become an EGOT in 2018. In a funny twist, his final award was also the Emmy, which he won for... Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! Talk about an EGOT-making project.

Because of his prolific music career, Legend's first award was the Grammy, winning Best New Artist in 2006; he would later win a whopping eleven additional gramophones. Legend won the 2015 Best Original Song Oscar for Selma's theme, "Glory." Two years later, he won the Best Revival of a Play Tony for the 2017 production of Jitney.

9 Alan Menken

Legendary composer Alan Menken became an EGOT in 2020 after winning the Daytime Emmy for the song "Waiting in the Wings" from the show Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.

RELATED: Disney's Greatest "I Want" Songs From Animated Musicals

The bulk of Menken's awards, including a staggering eleven Grammys and eight Oscars, came thanks to his work during the Disney Renaissance. Menken has Oscars for the scores for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas and for the now-iconic songs "Under the Sea," "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World," and "Colors in the Wind." His Grammys also come from those movies and songs, with an additional win for Tangled's "I See the Light." Finally, his sole Tony win came in 2012 for scoring the musical adaptation of Newsies.

10 Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT in 2022 following her Tony win for producing the musical A Strange Loop. The entertainer rose to prominence as a competitor in the third season of American Idol before transitioning to movies in 2006 with her Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls.

Hudson won her first of two Grammys in 2009 for her self-titled debut album in the Best R&B Album category; her second victory came eight years later for The Color Purple's album. Finally, Hudson won the Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 for the interactive daytime program Baba Yaga.

11 Viola Davis

Widely considered one of her generation's most talented actors, Viola Davis is the most recent addition to the EGOT club. The actor recently won the Grammy for narrating her autobiography, Finding Me: A Memoir, officially achieving the coveted EGOT status.

Davis won her first Tony in 2001 for August Wilson's King Hedley II before winning a second in 2010 for her performance in Wilson's Fences. She won the Oscar for reprising her role in the film adaptation of Fences and the Emmy for her role as Annalise Keating in the ABC hit How to Get Away with Murder.

