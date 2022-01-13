Two of Netflix's biggest stars, Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer, have joined the cast of upcoming horror-thriller All Fun and Games, about a group of siblings who are pulled into a kids’ game with a demonic twist. The film is based on a story by JJ Braider, with a script written by the film’s co-directors Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu. All Fun and Games will also be both Costa and Celeboglu’s directorial debut.

Dyer is most well known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, whose long-awaited fourth season will premiere this summer, and also recently starred in the coming of age indie comedy film, Yes, God, Yes. Butterfield started his career as a child actor starring in films like The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and Morgan Matthews’s A Brilliant Young Mind. However, he is most known for his role as Otis Milburn in the Netflix series Sex Education, which is recently premiered its third season.

All Fun and Games is being produced in collaboration between production companies Anton and AGBO. With the film being produced by Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois with AGBO’s Kassee Whiting. The film is being executive produced by AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Anton’s Holly Hubsher.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Peter Strickland's 'Flux Gourmet,' Starring Gwendoline Christie and Asa Butterfield, Wraps Production

About the film, Zois said this on behalf of Anton:

“It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we could not be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature. Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film and with the guidance of Joe, Anthony, and AGBO, there is no question this is going to be a fan favorite.”

The film is also being produced through AGBO’s “Gozie Agbo” banner, which is dedicated to championing exciting visionaries in independent film. About their company AGBO producing the film through Gozie Agbo, the Russo brothers put out this joint statement:

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Sebastian, John, and the entire Anton team on this visionary horror-thriller. Through Gozie Agbo, we strive to mentor and cultivate daring new voices; Ari and Eren are the epitome of next-generation filmmakers. We’ve had the privilege of watching Ari grow in all facets of filmmaking through our work together over the years and, most recently, at AGBO. We are so proud to support him and Eren in their feature directorial debuts.”

Filming is slated to begin in March.

Why 'Sex Education' Is the Destigmatizing Force We Need Right Now Welcome to Moordale, A.K.A Sex School. Would you like a vulva cupcake?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email