Production companies Anton and AGBO have just announced the newest cast members that are joining the companies' first joint production, All Fun and Games. The upcoming horror thriller film sees Keith David, Annabeth Gish, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth joining the project.

The trio joins previously announced cast members Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer. David is a multi-time award-winning actor, including four Primetime Emmy wins, and has appeared in many movies, shows, and video games both in-person and as a voice actor. In addition to joining All Fun and Games, Gish will be appearing in the Netflix miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher and also had a starring role in the streaming service's supernatural horror miniseries, Midnight Mass. Rising British actor Ainsworth is set to star in the titular role of Pinocchio in the upcoming Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis and also starring Tom Hanks.

All Fun and Games will be co-directed by Ari Costa, who was the producer of multiple Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame, and was the co-director of the 2020 short film The Internet Kills with Eren Celeboglu, who will be directing with Costa once again here. This project marks the pairs' feature film directorial debut. The horror-thriller is being produced in collaboration between production companies Anton and AGBO, with the film being produced by Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois alongside Kassee Whiting for AGBO. The film is being executive produced by AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Angela Russo-Otstot, while Holly Hubsher will represent Anton as an executive producer.

"All Fun and Games is a great summer movie for young audiences,” said Gaget. “Our international distributors have shown their confidence in the popularity of this genre by acquiring the film at this early stage.”

All Fun and Games is now shooting principal photography in Canada. The horror-thriller film does not yet have a release date. You can read the official synopsis for the film down below:

There’s a strange element of cruelty that’s embedded in kids’ games - Flashlight Tag, Hangman, Simon Says - and sometimes it’s taken too far. All Fun and Games follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist.

