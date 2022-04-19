Laurel Marsden has officially landed her next role in the horror-thriller All Fun and Games. According to Deadline, the Ms. Marvel actress will be making her big-screen debut alongside a previously announced cast that includes Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Keith David (Greenleaf), and Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass).

All Fun and Games will center around two children who join their cruel older cousin only to find themselves in serious trouble after they inadvertently call on a demonic creature known as “The Skarrow.” Even with that short logline, we can tell that it will be All Fun And Games until someone gets hurt.

Holding credits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an associate producer on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, Ari Costa will stand at the helm of the film, co-directing alongside Eren Celeboglu (The Internet Kills). Costa also worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier as an assistant to directors Joe and Anthony Russo. All Fun And Games will mark a sort of reunion for the trio as both Russo's will join the spooky flick as executive producers.

As for Marsden, she’s about to make her MCU debut in Disney+’s Ms. Marvel. Based on the titular character whose real name is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the series will follow a young Pakistani American who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. A complete and total fangirl of all things superheroes — particularly Captain Marvel — Kamala gets a taste of the warrior life for herself after she ends up with her very own set of superpowers. In the series, Zimmer will play a popular girl at Coles Academic High who has a love-hate relationship with Kamala, even after Ms. Marvel rescues the preppy girl from the Hudson River. Outside the MCU and her upcoming feature film debut, Marsden has only appeared in one other project, Quibi’s series, Survive. Featured alongside Game of Thrones alum, Sophie Turner, and Straight Outta Compton actor, Corey Hawkins, Marsden joined the cast of the survival thriller for two episodes.

With a growing call sheet of some of Hollywood’s top-up and coming names, along with seasoned young stars Butterfield and Dyer, Marsden’s latest role is sure to continue the actress’s upwards trajectory. Although there’s no more information at this time, we at Collider will keep you posted with all things, All Fun and Games.

