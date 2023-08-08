The Big Picture All Fun and Games, a new horror film starring Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer, will be released in theaters and on VOD on September 1.

The film follows a group of teenagers who accidentally summon a demonic entity called "The Skarrow" and must participate in deadly games.

All Fun and Games is directed by Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu.

Between the likes of Scream VI, M3GAN, and Talk to Me, 2023 has already been a stacked year for horror, but there's still more to come; the Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer-led All Fun and Games is heading for a simultaneous theatrical and VOD release on September 1, with a new poster for the film having now been released. Directed by Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu, the upcoming horror flick will see a group of teenagers take part in a set of twisted, deadly games when they accidentally summon a demonic entity known as "The Skarrow."

Written by JJ Braider alongside the directors, All Fun and Games, the film is the first joint production between companies Anton and AGBO. With the film looking to Netflix's talent pool for its cast, Dyer is best known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things, while Butterfield starred in Sex Education as Otis Milburn. The latter began his career as a child actor, however, notably appearing in the historical drama The Boy in the Striped Pajamas. Joining the duo in the cast is Laurel Marsden, in her feature film debut following her appearance in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, as well as Keith David, Annabeth Gish, and The Haunting of Bly Manor star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Marsden isn't the only MCU alum on the project, as co-director Costa previously worked on several Marvel tentpoles such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame as an associate producer. Going back further, the director also served as an assistant to directors Joe and Anthony Russo during the production of Captain America: The Winter Solider, with the brothers working on the upcoming horror thriller as executive producers, alongside Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Holly Hubsher.

Image via Vertical

Joining Costa in the director's chair is Celeboglu who previously directed 2020's short film The Internet Kills. The Russo brothers previously released a statement in which they hailed the directing duo as "the epitome of next-generation filmmakers," adding that they had "had the privilege of watching Ari grow in all facets of filmmaking through our work together over the years and, most recently, at AGBO. We are so proud to support him and Eren in their feature directorial debuts.”

Will 'All Fun and Games' Be a New Classic?

The film is produced by Kassee Whiting, Sebastien Raybaud, and John Zois. Zois previously said in a statement "It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we could not be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature. Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film." Setting some hefty expectations for what is to come, the producer added, "with the guidance of Joe, Anthony, and AGBO, there is no question this is going to be a fan favorite."

All Fun and Games will release in theaters as well as on VOD on September 1. You can check out the new poster for the film below: