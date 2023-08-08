The Big Picture All Fun and Games is a horror film that explores the dark side of childhood games like tag and hide and seek, offering a cautionary tale when games escalate to dangerous levels.

The film features Netflix stars Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer and tells the story of a group of teenagers who unwittingly summon a demonic force through a cursed knife, forcing them to play twisted versions of childhood games to save their souls.

The collaboration between Anton and The Russo Brothers' AGBO has been highly praised, with Vertical Entertainment expressing excitement for audiences to experience this gripping and haunting film. All Fun and Games will be available to watch on VOD and in theaters starting September

One may look back on childhood games with a fond, innocent nostalgia, but one upcoming horror film sees them differently. Seeking to explore what it perceives as an inherent cruelty in games such as tag, hangman, or hide and seek, All Fun and Games serves as somewhat of a cautionary tale for when games go too far. Directed by Eren Celeboglu and Ari Costa, the new film features two of Netflix's biggest breakout stars, in Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Stranger Things's Natalia Dyer. With a trailer having now been released, alongside a new poster for the film, audiences are able to get their first glimpse of the deadly games to come.

All Fun and Games tells the story of a group of teenagers who discover a cursed knife in the woods, soon finding themselves in a playtime like no other. Inadvertently summoning a demonic force known as The Skarrow, the teens are tested to a series of games - twisted versions of those played in childhood - by an entity that won't rest until it has claimed all of their souls. Joining Butterfield and Dyer in the film's cast is Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel), Kolton Stewart (Disenchanted), and Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass).

Based upon a story by J.J. Braider, the screenplay was written by him alongside the film's directors, while Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Kassee Whiting, and John Zois are credited as producers. All Fun and Games is distributed by Vertical Entertainment, while being the first joint venture between production companies Anton and The Russo Brothers' AGBO.

Those Behind the Film Have High Praise

In a statement to Deadline, Vertical partner Peter Jarowey said of the collaboration "We are thrilled to be in business with Anton & The Russo Brothers’ AGBO who have shepherded the project allowing Ari and Eren to create a gripping debut film based on a high concept idea that caught, and held, our attention immediately. We are so excited for audiences to experience the film and the terrifying story that will leave them haunted." Russo-Otstot noted that the film will be the feature length directorial debut for Celeboglu and Costa, saying "AGBO is proud to use our platform and resources for producing first-time and newer directors over the years, introducing audiences to exciting and untapped visionaries. Ari and Eren’s debut feature film is no exception. We are thrilled to work with Vertical on this release and can’t wait for audiences to be entertained by All Fun and Games."

All Fun and Games will be available to watch on VOD, as well as in theaters, from September 1, where it will open against Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3. Check out the new trailer for the film below: