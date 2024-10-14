It’s another year and that means another installment of the beloved horror anthology film, All Hallows’ Eve. Stepping out of the shadows and arriving on Tubi and Fandango on October 15, today we’re thrilled to share the exclusive first-look trailer of the latest chapter in the franchise, titled All Hallows’ Eve: Inferno. Remember, this is the film series that first introduced Terrifier’s Art the Clown to audiences more than a decade ago, so you never know what - or who - could be born from its next go around.

In the teaser, viewers follow and hear from a woman whose voiceover tells a spooky story passed down through her family. As her words play out, she walks into a building where blood-soaked rags and gruesome figures can be seen popping in and out of the shadows. Walking through the myriad of rooms, each with one creature more haunting than the next, the woman explains that her grandmother passed down to her the ability to free trapped and tortured souls and allow them to feel at peace. Although she says it was given to her as a “gift”, she recognizes it as nothing more than a “curse”. Bones crunch, flesh squelches, and more grotesque monsters jump out of the darkness as the trailer for All Hallows’ Eve: Inferno comes to a close.

Better filling out the terror that awaits audiences, the film’s logline reads,

“When a woman survives a horrific crash that leaves her paralyzed, her nightmare is far from over. Transported to an infernal hospital, she becomes the victim of a sadistic doctor's torturous experiments forcing her to enter a haunted dimension filled with monsters and mayhem.”

Meet the Main Players Behind ‘All Hallows’ Eve: Inferno’

Genre lovers are in for a real treat with this one as one of the most beloved scream queens of all-time, Heather Langenkamp, will appear in the upcoming installment of All Hallows’ Eve. Known for her leading part in Wes Craven’s classic, A Nightmare on Elm Street, the actress went on to reprise her role as Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. In more recent years, the actress has partnered up with fan-favorite horror director, Mike Flanagan, for his Netflix series, The Midnight Club, and will also take her place alongside a star-studded cast for the filmmaker’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck.

Joining Langenkamp and the rest of the ensemble will be Larry Cedar, who has held roles in a multitude of TV and film productions, including Battlestar Galactica, Deadwood, Constantine, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Check out the exclusive first look at the All Hallows’ Eve: Inferno trailer in the player above and watch it on October 15 on Tubi and Fandango.