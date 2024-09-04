Dysfunctional families are fertile ground for Hollywood films because people all over the world can easily relate to the theme. The latest entry in the genre is All Happy Families, a drama/comedy that stars Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) as a down-on-his-luck actor who suddenly finds himself confronting all the resentments he has towards his family. The movie had early screenings at the Chicago International Film Festival, and Freestyle Digital Media has teamed up with Collider to exclusively debut its first trailer.

The trailer for All Happy Families invites us into the home of the Landrys — more specifically, a messy childhood home that's in dire need of a fix-up because the family wants to rent it out. This means that the father, mother, and their two competitive children will reunite for a weekend in order to get everything sorted out. But fixing up the house will be the least of their problems when they have so many past events bottled up inside and wanting to come out.

Aside from Radnor, the cast of All Happy Families also features Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso), Rob Huebel (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Chandra Russell (South Side), John Ashton (Beverly Hills Cop trilogy), Ivy O'Brien (Manchester By The Sea) and Antoine McKay (Empire).

Who Is Behind 'All Happy Families'?

All Happy Families is directed by Haroula Rose, who previously directed film festival sensation Once Upon a River. She also helped produce acclaimed movies like Fruitvale Station and Heaven Adores You. She co-wrote All Happy Families with Coburn Goss, who is best known for his work as an actor. He starred in Widows, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Chicago Fire.

In an official statement, Rose revealed how the idea for All Happy Families came up and what she hopes to achieve with the dramedy:

"When my co-writer Coburn Goss and I met makingOnce Upon A River, I had cast himin a villainous role that he brought forth with complexity and humanity. Iimmediately had a sense that we should take a crack at writing something together. Inour conversations it became apparent that we had a shared interest in makingsomething relatable and funny about modern family life. We began asking questions like: what does masculinity look like up close, and what are the subtle ways toxic masculinity can permeate our lives? Can people change, and how can it happen in a real and grounded way on film? Do late bloomers stand a chance? Coburn had a chance to really hone in on these characters and explore what they needed to come alive and be relevant in this cultural moment. The Landrys contain archetypes we can all relate to in their closeness, love, and complicated drama. I find that in my own life, even in moments of stress or tragedy, there is comedy as well. Humor has a way of pointing out human truths that we often want to hide."

All Happy Families will be in theaters on September 20, and on digital on demand October 18. You can check out our exclusive trailer above and advance tickets are on sale now at AMC theaters.

