Fanning's impressive history with dark material makes her a perfect choice.

Peacock's adaptation of the intriguing All Her Fault promises surprising twists and a nightmare scenario for parents.

As the cast of Peacock’s upcoming thriller All Her Fault grows, the film has added two new cast members. According to Variety, Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliott are recent additions to the cast. Former Saturday Night Live player Elliott has recently returned to the zeitgeist with her role as Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) sister in FX’s The Bear. Now in its third season, the high-anxiety comedy is expected to sweep the 2024 Emmys.

Peacock is adapting this mystery thriller from previous source material. The book All Her Fault is written by Andrea Mara and gained traction for its surprising twists. The official logline is as follows:

“Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Succession’s Sarah Snook has been tapped to play the lead role of Marissa with other stars, including Sophia Lillis, Michael Peña, and Jake Lacy. Per the press release, Fanning has been cast as Jenny, while Elliott will play Lia. Peacock has recently made a name for itself with such adaptations as Lacy’s previous venture, A Friend of the Family, but he isn’t the only one with roots in the genre.

Fanning Has Had a Career in Genre Subject Matter

Perfect casting isn’t always a guarantee, but Fanning is a well-calculated casting choice. After a successful career as a prolific child actor, she has seamlessly entered the space of more adult roles. Her most recent notable role has been in the similarly twisty series, Ripley. Streaming on Netflix, the period drama is adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s landmark novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley. The subject was already adapted in movie form in the feature starring Matt Damon, but Ripley has a more somber approach to the material.

Shot in black and white, Ripley shows a more disturbing and arguably realistic approach to the character. Fanning plays Marge, the girlfriend of Dickie (Johnny Flynn), who was a victim in Ripley’s (Andrew Scott) con. Fanning is a well-accomplished actor whose talent in dark material is well-documented. In the past few years, she has acted in intriguing projects such as The Watchers, and even briefly in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. While details of the upcoming project are being kept under wraps, there is no question that Fanning will be an asset.

Stay tuned to Collider for all updates on Peacock’s thriller, All Her Fault. In the meantime, you can watch Ripley on Netflix.

