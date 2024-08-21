The Big Picture Exciting casting news for All Her Fault - Jay Ellis and Thomas Cocquerel join the star-studded lineup with Sarah Snook.

The next project for one Emmy-winning Succession star just got a major casting update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis and The Gilded Age veteran Thomas Cocquerel have officially joined the cast of All Her Fault as Colin and Richie, respectively. Ellis and Cocquerel join Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy in the hit HBO series Succession, and the show will be adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by acclaimed author Andrea Mara. Other previously cast stars include Dakota Fanning as Jenny, Abby Elliot as Lia, Jake Lacy as Peter, Sophia Lillis as Cary, and Michael Peña as Detective Alcaras. Production on the series is ongoing in Melbourne, and the show will follow Marissa Irvine (Snook) living her worst nightmare when she picks up her kid from a friend's house but the woman who answers the door isn't one she knows.

Megan Gallagher is the writer, creator, and executive producer of All Her Fault. She made her feature writing debut with Grand Hotel in 2016, and has since worked as a writer on other projects like Suspicion. She was also the creator of Grenseland, the cop drama which stars Tobias Santelmann, Seizure, and Wolf, the crime thriller starring Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones). Mikie Spiro will helm the first three episodes of All Her Fault after recently directing three episodes of the hit Netflix series, 3 Body Problem. She has been directing since the early 200s and most notably worked on Better Call Saul, The Plot Against America, and Downton Abbey.

What Else Have the ‘All Her Fault’ Stars Been In?

Snook will always be known for her role in Succession, a performance which netted her an Emmy Award in the final season of the show, but she's also starred in other projects such as Predestination, Steve Jobs, and The Dressmaker. Ellis made a name for himself on Masters of Sex and Insecure, and then played a sizable role in the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick. As for Cocquerel, his breakout role came in 2015 in Kidnapping Mr. Heineken, but he further exploded onto the scene with his performance as Tom Raikes in The Gilded Age.

All Her Fault does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Ellis in Top Gun: Maverick, now streaming on Paramount+.

