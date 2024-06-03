The Big Picture Sarah Snook's first television role since Succession ended will come in the Peacock thriller series All Her Fault, following a mother searching for her lost son.

Snook's character, Marissa Irvine, experiences a parent's worst nightmare as her son mysteriously disappears during a play date.

The series is adapted from Andrea Mara's bestselling novel and has a talented creative team including Suspicion writer Megan Gallagher.

After leaving the offices of Waystar RoyCo behind last year, Sarah Snook will soon be facing a parent's worst nightmare. Per Deadline, the Succession Emmy winner has found her next big role on television with All Her Fault, a thriller set at Peacock about a mother searching for her lost son amid his mysterious disappearance. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Andrea Mara, the series hails from Megan Gallagher, who previously created the BBC crime thriller series, Wolf. Snook will serve as an executive producer alongside Gallagher.

All Her Fault will put Snook into the shoes of Marissa Irvine on a seemingly normal day as she goes to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with another boy he'd made friends with at school. Upon arriving at 14 Arthur Avenue, however, she's shocked to be greeted at the door by a woman who's not the other boy's mother nor a nanny watching over the kids. Suddenly realizing she has no idea where her son is, she's pulled down a rabbit hole that takes her through the deep secrets of her community. An unexpected suspect is eventually named, but the streets of Dublin are left buzzing over the four women most connected to the case, any of whom could be responsible for taking Milo.

Gallagher has plenty of experience within the thriller genre, also previously penning a pair of episodes for Apple TV+'s Suspicion and creating the Viaplay original series Seizure. Behind the camera for the series's first episode, among others, is 3 Body Problem and The Plot Against America director Minkie Spiro. Alongside Gallagher and Snook, she's also set as an executive producer alongside Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films, Jennifer Gabler Rawlings, and Christine A. Sacani. Terry Gould is also set as a producer while the novel's author, Mara, is an associate producer.

What Has Sarah Snook Done in the Lead-Up to 'All Her Fault'

Snook is most notably coming off her acclaimed role as Shiv Roy on the Emmy juggernaut Succession, which came to an explosive end with the Season 4 finale last March. Following previous strong turns in Black Mirror and Soulmates, joining the Roy family made her a favorite with an Emmy win, a pair of nominations, and two Golden Globes among other honors. In the past year, however, she's taken on an array of intriguing film and television roles, including in The Beanie Bubble opposite Zach Galifianakis, the horror mystery film Run Rabbit Run, and the animated comedy series Koala Man. Of late, she took her skills to the stage with the award-winning The Picture of Dorian Gray, which scored her an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Play.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on All Her Fault as the cast fills out around Snook. In the meantime, check out our guide to some of the best new shows and films coming to Peacock this month.

