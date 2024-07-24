The Big Picture Sarah Snook stars in new thriller All Her Fault, joined by Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, and Michael Peña; filming starts soon.

Snook plays Marissa in a gripping story about a missing child and buried secrets based on Andrea Mara's novel.

Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, and Michael Peña are talented actors with diverse backgrounds; Megan Gallagher leads the creative team.

Succession star Sarah Snook is about to live every parent's worst nightmare in All Her Fault, and now we know who she'll be living it with. Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, and Michael Peña have all joined the new Peacock series' cast. Deadline reports that the new thriller series will begin filming shortly.

In All Her Fault, Snook will play Marissa Irvine, a woman who sends her young son, Milo, on a playdate with a friend from his new school; however, when she arrives at the address, she has no idea who the woman who answers the door is, and the woman has no idea who Milo is. As the community searches for Milo, long-buried secrets are unearthed. Based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andrea Mara, it is Snook's first major role since the end of HBO's critical sensation Succession last year. Lacy will play Peter, Lillis will play Carrie, and Peña will play Detective McConvlle; other details of their roles are being kept under wraps for now.

Who Are Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, and Michael Peña?

Close

Lacy broke out with his role in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus, and has appeared in Carol, Being the Ricardos, and The Caine Mutiny Court Martial. This year, he starred on Peacock's thriller miniseries Apples Never Fall. Lillis first gained fame playing Beverly Marsh in the Stephen King adaptation It and its sequel, and has subsequently starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Asteroid City, and the Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This. She is next set to star alongside Dave Bautista in the action film Trap House. Peña first gained attention for his role in Best Picture winner Crash, and has become a busy character actor, starring in American Hustle, The Martian, Narcos: Mexico, Jack Ryan, and many other productions. He is also part of the MCU, having played motor-mouthed ex-con Luis in Ant-Man and its sequel. This year, he'll be seen in the sports biopic Unstoppable, and is also slated to star in the Jason Statham actioner Levon's Trade and Gore Verbinski's return to directing Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die.

Megan Gallagher (Wolf) is the head writer, creator, and showrunner of All Her Fault. Minkie Spiro (3 Body Problem) is set to direct and executive produce. Also executive producing are Snook, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, Joanna Strevens, Jennifer Gabler Rawlings, and Christine Sacani. Terry Gould will produce and novelist Mara will serve as associate producer.

All Her Fault is set to begin production soon; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.