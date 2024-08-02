The Big Picture Kim Kardashian has built 13 businesses with a mix of successful ventures like Skims & KKW Fragrance, but also failures like Kardashian Kard.

Kim's businesses span from fashion with Dash Boutique to beauty with KKW Beauty & Skims, showcasing her diverse entrepreneurial spirit.

Kim transitioned from reality TV stardom to a successful businesswoman, launching SKKY Partners Private Equity to make major investments.

Kim Kardashian is a renaissance woman. From her humble beginnings as Paris Hilton’s stylist, Kim climbed the Hollywood ladder with grit, sweat, and literal tears, eventually making a name for herself. She’s best known for being the star of the long-running reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its follow-up series on Hulu, The Kardashians.

When Kim’s not getting into some drama on our TV screens, she’s channeling her international fame into her many entrepreneurial ventures. Even during the early days of her influencer career, she wasn’t afraid to take risks and dive into various business opportunities. Some might not have turned out the way she wanted, but her list of businesses displays her adventurous spirit and willingness to try new things. With multiple brands under her belt, take a look at all 13 of Kim Kardashian’s businesses and check out what each one is all about.

13 Dash Boutique (2006)

Dash Boutique was one of the first businesses Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé started as they were skyrocketing to fame. With stylish spots in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, this trendy store often popped up in the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The boutique became so popular that it inspired the spin-off Dash Dolls, which followed the sisters’ business antics at Dash and the store’s employees as they thread the glitz and glam of Hollywood. But after 11 fabulous years, Kim announced in April 2018 that all Dash stores were closing up shop. Having grown into their own personalities throughout the years, the Kardashian sisters decided it was time to split up and focus on their individual ventures.

12 Kim Kardashian Eau De Parfum (2009)

Every emerging celebrity needs a signature scent in their long list of business endeavors, and Kim is no exception. Her debut Kim Kardashian Eau De Parfum makes a bold statement in a world where everyone tries to be different. Packaged in a daring dark flacon bottle, this perfume is as sexy as Kim herself. The fragrance kicks off with sweet notes of orange blossom, mandarin, and honeysuckle. It then takes a sultry turn with a heart of jasmine, gardenia, tuberose, and spicy undertones. Finally, it settles into a warm, woody base of musk, sandalwood, tonka beans, orchid, and wood. For those looking for a warm, creamy, and inviting scent, the perfume is still up for grabs on retail giants like Amazon and Walmart.

11 ShoeDazzle (2009)

Shoe lovers, rejoice! Kim brought fans ShoeDazzle, the ultimate source for runway-ready shoes at prices that won’t break the bank. Originally launched with a $39.99 monthly subscription plan, ShoeDazzle was shipping over 300,000 pairs of fabulous footwear to women each month. In 2012, the company ditched the subscription model and expanded its offerings to include apparel, handbags, wedding essentials, and lingerie. At the moment, ShoeDazzle is part of the TechStyle Fashion Group family, which boasts other big names like Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, JustFab, and FabKids. These days, Kim may not be the face of ShoeDazzle, but she’s still a financial partner and co-founder, keeping her influence alive in the brand.

10 Kardashian Kard (2010)

Kim has never shield away from taking the road less traveled in her business ventures. Case in point: the Kardashian Kard - a prepaid MasterCard debit card featuring the famous sisters’ faces. Partnering with Mobile Resource Card, Kim thought it would be a hit. Unfortunately, this flashy card didn’t stick around for long due to some pretty fiery backlash. Fees were sky-high. The first year set you back to $99.95, which included a $9.95 card purchase fee, $7.95 monthly fees for 12 months, and a $5 preloaded deposit. The charges didn’t stop there: ATM withdrawals cost $1.50 on top of ATM fees, automatic bill pay was $2 per item, and the list goes on.

9 Belle Noel Jewelry (2011)

Teaming up with top LA celebrity jeweler Pascal Mouawad, Kim launched the jewelry label Belle Noel. This lineup of simple yet stunning everyday pieces reflects Kim’s more experimental vision. Inspired by Egyptian design, the collection includes rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and bangles that are big, bold, and accessible to many fans. These pieces are made from 14k gold, resin, and beads and balance edgy and feminine. While the Belle Noel collection may not be in the spotlight these days and no official announcement of the partnership ending has been made, fans can still find some of these trinkets on third-party retail sites such as House of Zoi. Due to their limited stock, many items are either on sale or sold out.

8 Kardashian Beauty (2012)

When online makeup trends we all the rage, Kim decided to join the fun with Kardashian Beauty, a line that included a range of makeup and later expanded into haircare. Originally called Khroma Beauty, the brand quickly ran into legal trouble with multiple lawsuits over its name. Despite overcoming these obstacles, it seems like the brand’s rocky start served as a bad omen for the brand. Sadly, Kardashian Beauty didn’t quite sparkle as expected. The pigment payoff was underwhelming, and the packaging looked a bit flimsy and cheap. While Kim’s initial attempt to conquer the beauty world had all the right intentions, it didn’t quite hit the mark.

7 Kim Kardashian Hollywood! (2014)

We’ve seen the Kardashians take over our TV screens. Now we can join them in all the fun - virtually, of course. Kim Kardashian Hollywood! is a casual, free-to-play role-playing game for iOS and Android that lets players kick off their Hollywood journey as an E-lister, working their way up to A-list stardom. To make it big, players need to boost their reputation by gaining fans through modeling gigs, acting roles, club appearances, and even dating - an all-around Kardashian experience. Along the way, you can earn in-game money or “K-Stars” to splurge on fabulous clothes and accessories or to refill your energy. Sadly, after a decade of glamorous adventures, the game was discontinued in April 2024. But for those ten fabulous years, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood gave fans a taste of the superstar lifestyle.

6 Kimoji (2015)

5 Selfish (2015)

4 KKW Fragrance (2017)

After previously dipping her toes into the world of perfume, Kim cranked it up a notch with KKW Fragrance. Instead of just one scent, she dropped a whole collection featuring three fabulous fragrances: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus, and Crystal Gardenia Oud. With 49 perfume products in the lineup, its standout scent is none other than “Body” - a floral woody musk that’s nothing short of enchanting. Kicking off with a burst of bright bergamot and juicy peach nectar, which then reveals a lush blend of jasmine sambac and fresh rose, the perfume’s initial freshness reveals a more grounded, rich base of skin woods and musk that linger for hours.

3 KKW Beauty & SKKN (2017)

Kim’s first foray into the beauty biz didn’t quite cut it back in 2012, but she didn’t let that stop her. Five years later, she launched KKW Beauty, and it was an instant hit. The line featured bold pigments, high-performance formulas, and trendsetting products that had fans and makeup pros alike raving. But Kim wasn’t done yet. By 2021, amid her divorce from Kanye West, she closed KKW Beauty citing rebrand plans, and switched to her new skincare line, SKKN. This fresh venture offers skincare and makeup products that aim to be accessible to everyone, redefine beauty standards, champion inclusivity, and boost confidence. From every nude shade to products that offer radiant finishing touches, they deliver that ideal, fresh-faced no-make-up makeup look.

2 Skims (2019)

Shapewear just got a lot sexier, thanks to Skims. Since its conception, the brand has been shaking up the world of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear with pieces that enhance your curves and stretch like magic - doubling in size. With sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL, and nine shades to suit every skin tone, Skims delivers the inclusivity it promises. Throughout its journey, Skims has expanded to an entire collection of loungewear, lingerie, and accessories, including everything from bras and bodysuits to dresses, sweatpants, hoodies, and slides. But the cherry on top is their star-studded marketing campaigns, keeping the brand relevant on social media. Featuring stars like Paris Hilton, Kate Moss, and Kim Cattrall, Skims shows no signs of slowing down.

1 SKKY Partners Private Equity (2022)

Kim isn’t all about fashion and fame - she’s making some serious business moves, too. She launched SKKY, a next-gen consumer private equity firm, alongside Jay Sammons, a pro in investing in disruptive brands. SKKY is all about big-time investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies. The company kicked off with grand plans, aiming to raise between $1 and $2 billion. However, as of recent reports, they’ve only secured a fraction of that, pulling in $121 million so far.

