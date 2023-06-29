Max will enter its second full month after transitioning from HBO Max in late May, and July looks to be one exciting month for the service. Not only will they be streaming exciting new series like Steven Soderbergh's star-studded limited series Full Circle, the animated series My Adventures with Superman, and the reboot of Project Greenlight, and not only will they stream new seasons of popular series such as Harley Quinn, How To with John Wilson, and Superman & Lois, but they'll also be adding over 100 movies to their catalog. You read that right, Max will be adding 100 movies to their streaming service in the month of July including Oscar-winners like The Blind Side, American Sniper, Dunkirk, Good Will Hunting, and Pulp Fiction. Popular franchises such as the Rush Hour trilogy, the Journey films starring Brendan Fraser, Dwayne Johnson, and Josh Hutcherson, several Mad Max titles, the first four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, and all four Lethal Weapon movies will also be available to stream. In the mood for some action, well Max will also stream 300, Clash of the Titans (1981), Rampage, King Kong (1933), and The Meg (just ahead of its sequel, which will hit theaters in early August). Max will also be streaming fan-favorite comedies from the likes of Caddyshack, Horrible Bosses, Barbershop, 17 Again, and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

You can check out the list below to see what other films will be streaming on Max this July.

Read More About What's on Max:

Available July 1:

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original

Bullitt (1968)

Caddyshack (1980)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dunkirk (2017)

Election (1999)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

Available July 14:

Gray Matter (2023)

Available July 29:

August: Osage County (2013)