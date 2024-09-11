A revival of the beloved ABC daytime soap opera All My Children might be happening with reports via TV Line saying that talks are currently underway to bring back your Pine Valley residents for a TV movie franchise. The report, however, cautions that discussions for the new project at Lifetime are only in the early phases and are "exploratory." Two movies are confirmed to be in development, including a holiday-themed movie Christmas In Pine Valley set as a follow-up to the events that closed out the long-running soap opera that ran on ABC from 1970 to 2011.

While the TV movies plan to bring back some fan-favorite characters from the soap opera, it remains unknown which characters in particular will make their return. Some of the actors who became an essential part of the series and are currently active within the soap space include Thorsten Kaye, Rebecca Budig, and Cameron Mathison. The show also featured stars like Kelly Ripa, Susan Lucci, Josh Duhamel, and Jill Larson. As with the series, the movies will be set in the upscale town of Pine Valley, PA, a fictional suburb of Philadelphia. No writer has been attached yet, but hopefully, the coming weeks will reveal more details as development progresses.

The original soap created by the late Agnes Nixon centered around the scandalous lives of several families with intertwined relationships. Throughout its run, the soap opera built a reputation for tackling several socially relevant topics, including same-sex marriage, racism, and abortion, a tradition that could likely continue with TV movies should it move forward.

There Have Been Several Attempts At Reviving 'All My Children'

ABC drew the curtains on All My Children in 2011, a decision it made to create room for two new talk shows, The Chew and The Revolution. It was a move that disappointed fans who have since clamored for the show's return. Their cries were heard when, in 2013, All My Children was revived for a web series bringing back some fan-favorite characters for 30-minute-long episodes. Unfortunately, the web series was short-lived, leading to another plan in 2020 that saw ABC teaming with alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as executive producers for a Primetime sequel series, Pine Valley. The series was to center around a young reporter who arrives in Pine Valley on a secret mission but becomes embroiled in a feud with the Kane and Santos families. The series did not move forward, but with this latest development, it appears ABC isn't giving up on fulfilling the desires of AMC fans.

Even years after its cancelation, the appeal for All My Children remains high with its beloved characters occasionally appearing in currently-running soaps like Jackson Montgomery's multi-episode arc in General Hospital last year. The idea of a TV movie franchise might just work out as it could require less commitment from the stars who've gone on to other projects. More updates should follow in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to Collider for more.