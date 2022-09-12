All My Friends Are Dead, a new horror flick from Film Mode Entertainment is in the works and has already found its director in Marcus Dunstan, Deadline reports. Dunstan is a celebrated horror screenwriter known for his works in Feast and the Saw film series. Dunstan will replace his Saw colleague Kevin Greutert who was initially billed to direct the flick.

All My Friends Are Dead will center on a group of college friends whose fun weekend out partying at the most prominent music festival of the year takes a wrong turn. Their weekend starts out on a bright note as they snap a luxury Airbnb accommodation at a giveaway price. Unfortunately, their lucky charm is unable to keep them from the repercussion of their own sins which ultimately leads to their deaths, one friend at a time.

The gore in the film will be toned down with comic elements reveals the film's producer, John Baldecchi who described the film as "an entertaining mix of humor and horror that appeals to the die-hard horror fans, comedy lovers, scaredy cats alike.” The Happy Death Day producer further added that All My Friends Are Dead is "reminiscent of hits like Happy Death Day and is full of fun is also equally scary with clever plot twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.”

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Werewolf by Night' Trailer Breakdown: The MCU Gets Creepy for Spooky Season

The horror/comedy genre is something that is right up Dunstan's alley. While his most popular works are from the slasher subgenre, Dunstan made his claim to fame with the 2005 horror comedy Feast, which was his screenwriting debut. The movie won him the filmmaking competition reality TV series Project Greenlight (produced by Ben Affleck

Matt Damon). Feast would later go on to produce two sequels.

“We’re excited to be working with this talented filmmaking team. Marcus is the ideal director to bring this awesome script to screen," said Film Mode Entertainment's director, Clay Epstein. Epstein further added that Dunstan's "wit and love of cinema are going to bleed into his vision and the audiences are going to eat it up.” Some of Dunstan's recent works include Into the Dark and Unhuman both of which he held dual roles as writer and director.

Casting for the upcoming horror flick has also begun with newcomer Jade Pettyjohn being considered for a starring role. Pettyjohn, who has already begun negotiating for a role in the film, played Lexie Richardson opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Hulu drama, Little Fires Everywhere. Her other credits include Trial by Fire, Seberg, and Big Sky.

All My Friends Are Dead is written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum. Baldecchi will produce while Jason Resnick (Kidnap) and Kevin Greutert (Saw franchise) are the executive producers.

All My Friends Are Dead is yet to have a release date. As usual, keep your eyes on Collider for more updates.