The Big Picture #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead is a horror-comedy film about a group of friends attending a music festival, when a masked killer targets them at their Airbnb.

The movie, directed by Marcus Dunstan, features creative death scenarios and dark humor, with a cast including Jade Pettyjohn, JoJo Siwa, and Jennifer Ens.

All My Friends Are Dead premieres in select theaters and on Digital/On Demand on August 2 and aims to offer a fresh take on the Final Girl trope.

In case you don't know or haven't appreciated how wacky and wild the new movie #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead is, Collider can exclusively unveil the Red Band trailer for the horror-comedy so you can witness it with your own eyes. The story centers around a group of undergraduate friends who take a trip to attend the biggest music festival of the year: Karmapalooza. The problem is, things get deadly and terrifying at the Airbnb house they rented. The movie debuts in theaters, on Digital and On-Demand in just under a month.

The new trailer makes it clear that there will be two distinct moments in All My Friends Are Dead. First, we'll get to see Sarah (Jade Pettyjohn) and her friends living it up while they wait for and enjoy Karmapalooza in all the R-rated ways you'd expect from young adults: with sex, drugs, and alcohol. Then, things take a wild turn when a masked killer starts taking out Sarah's friends one by one.

Besides all that, the trailer makes it clear that All My Friends Are Dead will pull out all the stops to shock viewers and deliver impressive amounts of dark humor. From characters vomiting an insane amount of blood to bellies exploding with guts out and a good number of sharp weapons being used, the horror movie will get pretty creative with its deaths and traps.

Who Is Making '#AMFAD'?

It's no surprise that All My Friends Are Dead explores creative death scenarios: its director is Marcus Dunstan, who previously penned the script of four installments in the Saw film series. He also co-wrote Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark, a title whose sequel is long overdue. Aside from Pettyjohn, the cast also features JoJo Siwa (School of Rock), Jennifer Ens (Chapelwaite), Justin Derickson (Monster High), Ali Fumiko Whitney (Cabin Girl), Julian Haig (Riverdale), and Cardi Wong (Are You Afraid of the Dark?).

All My Friends Are Dead was among the movies that stood out during this year's Tribeca Film Festival. While promoting the film to ScreenRant, Dunstan talked about what sets #AMFAD apart and revealed what they did to make the movie as distinct as possible from others in the genre, including their approach to the final girl trope. Dunstan said that one way to do it was that "every character has got a secret, and we have to make the traditional Final Girl aesthetic something new, fresh, and unexpected. Like, 'Go ahead. We embrace the trope, but we don't end with the trope.'"

#AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead premieres in select theaters and on digital/on-demand simultaneously on August 2. You can watch our exclusive Red Band trailer above.