Tribeca Film Festival darling All My Friends Hate Me received a new trailer ahead of its theatrical release, showing just how snide remarks, passive-aggressive comments, and excessive jabs can drive our social anxiety wild. Following a man named Pete and his reunion with old college friends at his birthday party, the film looks to drum up laughs, cringe, and a bit of horror through Pete's paranoia over his mates' behavior. The movie makes its theatrical debut on March 11, followed by a digital release on March 25.

To immediately show this film's approach of horror by comedy, the trailer opens up with one of Pete's so-called friends seemingly chasing him with an ax before delving into the birthday party itself. The gang is celebrating at a nice country house with drinks and drugs like it's college all over again, but Pete quickly notices that something is off. It really feels like everyone is being rude to him, even if only in slight ways. He notices friends avoiding him at times, looking around to make sure he isn't listening, and having a little too much fun at his expense. From snide comments about how his friends all hoped he'd go to therapy one day to scaring him with a ski mask and a shotgun, it all feels like they're actually out to get him, turning the comedy of old friends goofing around into pure dread. It's all accompanied by some pretty nonchalant music and later a dance track that ramps up to the big ski mask scare.

All My Friends Hate Me features an ensemble of rising stars including Tom Stourton, Charly Clive, Georgina Campbell, Dustin Demri-Burns, Antonia Clarke, Graham Dickson, Joshua McGuire, Christopher Fairbank, and Kieran Hodgson. The film hails from The Characters director Andrew Gaynord with Stourton and Tom Palmer sharing writing duty. Since debuting at Tribeca in 2021, the movie's garnered near-universal praise, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% from critics.

All My Friends Hate Me comes to theaters on March 11 before arriving digitally on March 25. Check out the trailer below to see Pete's paranoia run wild:

And here's the official synopsis for the film:

It’s Pete’s birthday and the old gang from college are throwing him a party out in the country. During what’s meant to be a joyful weekend reunion, Pete finds himself increasingly unnerved by his friends’ inside jokes and snarky comments. As the atmosphere goes from awkward to terrifying to downright surreal, Pete is pushed to the breaking point. Is he being paranoid or is he the butt of some elaborate joke? From director Andrew Gaynord (The Characters) and co-writers Tom Stourton & Tom Palmer comes All My Friends Hate Me, a dark comedy- horror mash-up for anyone who’s ever experienced social anxiety and lived to tell about it

