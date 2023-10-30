The Big Picture Wolverine fans can now celebrate Laura Kinney's run as the hero with her own Funko Pop! Comic Cover figure, complete with the classic yellow and black suit and iconic mask.

Kinney's first appearance was in the animated series X-Men: Evolution, where she was introduced as a clone of Wolverine and later revealed to be his biological daughter.

While Hugh Jackman is set to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, there's no telling when or if Kinney will have another show or film dedicated to her character.

Wolverine may be the most recognizable member of the X-Men, but it's time for the fan-favorite mutant to step aside for an All-New Wolverine with a new Funko Pop! Comic Cover figure celebrating Laura Kinney's run from 2015 through 2018 as the hero with adamantium claws. Collider has an exclusive look at the latest figure coming from Target's Marvel Selects line that sees the new Wolverine standing defiantly, embracing her destiny following the fall of her mentor and namesake Logan. The cover comes from All-New Wolverine's debut issue in which Kinney departed on an important mission to stop an assassination attempt.

Like Logan before her, Kinney dons the classic yellow and black Wolverine suit in the figure complete with the iconic mask. Unlike her mentor, however, her long black hair flows out from behind the mask, giving her a unique look in comparison. She has her claws at the ready as she prepares to hunt down her enemies in a brutal fashion. In the cover itself, which was illustrated by J. Scott Campbell and Nel Ruffino, a new title is carved out for Kinney as the spirit of Logan lives on within her. The figure, which is priced at $29.99 USD, stands at 4.15 inches tall inside a 7-inch wide, 10.75-inch tall, 3.25-inch deep protective case and pops with color against the darker, burnt orange background of her first All-New Wolverine story.

Although All-New Wolverine finally lets Kinney don the suit in the comics, her first appearance was actually in the animated series X-Men: Evolution where she was introduced as a clone developed from Wolverine's genetic material who became his adoptive daughter and was later proven to be his biological daughter. Created by Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Craig Kyle, she's immensely powerful like her father and has brought her strength to bear in a few other comic series and television shows. All-New Wolverine saw her fighting to protect those she loved from sinister forces in Logan's stead, including clones of herself which she discovers after taking down the assassin in issue #1. Her most recognizable appearance, however, is likely in James Mangold's landmark superhero film Logan in which she's portrayed by Dafne Keen.

The Future Is Exciting for Wolverine On-Screen

Image via 20th Century Fox

There's no telling when or if another show or film will give Kinney the spotlight again, but her father is set for a grand return to the big screen with Hugh Jackman coming out of retirement to unleash his claws once again. He's set to join forces with Ryan Reynolds for the much-anticipated Deadpool 3 where Wolverine will be angrier than ever as he's forced to put up with the Merc With a Mouth. It's a match made in R-rated heaven for director Shawn Levy who also has Jennifer Garner returning to her Daredevil role as Elektra alongside returning stars Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna and exciting newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew MacFadyen. Sadly, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike makes it more than likely that the film will need to be delayed from its May 2024 date to finish what's left of production.

In the meantime, watch for Funko's All-New Wolverine Pop! Comic Cover figure exclusively at your local Target or on the official Marvel Selects page for $29.99 USD. Get an exclusive look at the new collectible below.

Close

Buy Now