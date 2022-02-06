South Korea has made major strides on Netflix, with new series All of Us Are Dead becoming the second non-English series to land in the streamer's Top 10, per NME. Many will recall last year's fall hit Squid Game, and zombie drama All of Us Are Dead appears to be on a similar track. All of Us Are Dead was watched for 124.79 hours across the week, according to NME.

All of Us Are Dead was able to accomplish its Top 10 feat within seven days of release, while Squid Game was able to achieve that status within four. To be fair, it's still early in the run for All of Us Are Dead, so it remains to be seen if it will become the pop culture behemoth that Squid Game became. All of Us Are Dead was created by Lee Jae-kyoo, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-su, and is based on Naver webtoon, Now at Our School. The series stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo.

The synopsis for the series is as follows:

"After a science experiment gone wrong, a local school is overrun with zombies, and the trapped students struggle to survive. With no food and water, and communication cut-off by the government, they must use equipment around the school to protect themselves in the midst of a battleground or they will become part of the infected."

All of Us Are Dead finds itself in the Top 10 amidst some of Netflix's biggest non-English titles, with Colombian telenovela Café con aroma de mujer falling in at the second spot. I Am Georgina, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, and Our Beloved Summer rounding out the top five for Non-English programming. Two of those five, I Am Georgina and Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, are documentaries focusing on soccer superstars and their surrounding circles: Georgina Rodriguez (Cristiano Ronaldo's partner) and Neymar da Silva Santos, respectively.

All twelve episodes of All of Us Are Dead are available to stream now on Netflix.

