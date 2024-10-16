All of Us Are Dead premiered on Netflix on January 28, 2022, garnering the attention of many. It received global recognition and became one of the most-watched television series on Netflix. Due to its popularity, All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for Season 2, which is set to release in 2025. All of Us Are Dead is a Korean television show based on a webtoon by the same name. Taking place in Hyosan, South Korea, a science teacher's experiment is released in the high school, leading to the high school being overrun by zombies.

While All of Us Are Dead may sound like an ordinary zombie show, it is actually much better than many of the zombie shows and films out there. It is distinct in its own right, creating a thrilling outbreak that will not only frighten viewers but also garner the attention of those interested in the zombie genre. Those who enjoyed Train to Busan will definitely enjoy All of Us Are Dead for similar reasons. Here are a few reasons All of Us Are Dead is worth watching.

All Of Us Are Dead A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected. Release Date January 28, 2022 Cast Park Ji-hu , Chan-Young Yoon , Yi-Hyun Cho , Park Solomon Main Genre Horror Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

10 It's a TV show about zombies.

Image via Netflix

For starters, All of Us Are Dead is a television show about zombies. While there are plenty of films about zombies, none of them can really delve deep enough into the story to make the characters worth caring about. Train to Busan is a slight exception, but then again, these two carry similarities.

As a show, All of Us Are Dead can build better and stronger storylines that viewers will care about. It develops several plotlines and subplots throughout the show, thanks to the hour-long episodes that allowed the time to do so.

9 The acting is believable and realistic.

Image via Netflix

Though zombie films and TV shows tend to have corny or cheesy acting—World War Z comes to mind—All of Us Are Dead has surprisingly good acting.

The zombies actually feel like zombies, and the fear and horror exhibited by the actors during intense moments are always believable or realistic. The actions the characters take may sometimes be stupid; however, there is realism in making ridiculously stupid decisions in hard or tense moments. Nobody is perfect, and this is perfectly exhibited in All of Us Are Dead.

8 It has plenty of action.

Image via Netflix

Action is a must in the zombie genre. Whether zombies are walking, running, climbing, or jumping, they are always active, and therefore, the survivors must also take major action to escape them.

All of Us Are Dead is mostly confined to a school setting. However, there is a lot of barricading, a lot of running, and a lot of fighting in it. It drives up the viewer's adrenaline alongside the characters, creating a thrilling ride from start to finish.

7 It is suspenseful.

Image via Netflix

The next best thing about All of Us Are Dead is its suspense. Again, for most zombie films and television, it is a must. Otherwise, why else would viewers want to watch All of Us Are Dead if nothing about it is exciting?

The suspense is a necessary component, and All of Us Are Dead is always suspenseful. There are plenty of moments where viewers are left wondering what will happen to certain characters or how they will get out of certain predicaments, such as being surrounded by zombies or being cornered by some. The cliffhangers also provide a good amount of suspense, calling the viewers back for more every time.

6 It's set inside a high school.

Image via Netflix

In various films and television about zombies, the location is an important factor. Train to Busan takes place on a train; World War Z takes place globally; The Walking Dead takes place throughout the United States.

As for All of Us Are Dead, it takes place inside a high school, where there exists an extremely vulnerable population: defenseless high school students. Inside a high school, the only adults are the teachers and administrative staff, but when there's a school full of hundreds of students, there are not enough people to protect them. This creates for an exciting yet disturbing setting that viewers will find themselves intrigued by.

5 It has a likable cast of characters.

Image Via Netflix

When it comes to any survival story, it is vital that viewers care or sympathize with the cast; otherwise, why else would viewers want to see them survive? The Walking Dead is a perfect example of creating a large cast of likable characters. It has its villains, and it has its heroes.

All of Us Are Dead is the same. There are some characters that prove to be spiteful, and viewers will definitely root for their downfalls. However, there is also the main cast of characters, all of which viewers will want to see survive due to their purity of heart and desire to protect each other in such a cold and twisted world.

4 It has multiple seasons.

Image via Netflix

Another upside to All of Us Are Dead is that it was so successful that it was renewed for Season 2. Now, not many shows get the opportunity for a second season. This is especially true when it comes to Korean dramas, as they are usually stories contained in one season. However, as K-dramas grow more popular, more and more are gaining second seasons, and All of Us Are Dead is fortunate enough to be one of those shows.

Though many were happy with the ending, which provided a sense of hope, it served as a cliffhanger for what could be a new world, where zombie hybrids could exist. This can lead to an even more unique zombie story, which examines a world where zombie-human hybrids exist.

3 It has a unique origin for the outbreak.

Image via Netflix

Now, the point of origin is also another important factor for zombie stories. Sometimes, zombie stories begin without any knowledge whatsoever of what started the outbreak, and the journey is to find out what caused it. Other times, the origin remains a mystery, and viewers will never truly know the cause. This is not the case for All of Us Are Dead.

All of Us Are Dead leads into the outbreak's origin, which turned out to be a horrendous experiment by a science teacher at the school. This was to give his son the ability to overcome his bullies, but instead, it turned him into a zombie, which then led to a massive outbreak as it could not be properly contained. This origin story is very interesting, seeing that there was no malicious intention in creating the virus. Rather, it was a father trying to protect his son, which, in turn, endangered everyone.

2 It delivers meaningful messages.

Image via Netflix

One other thing that All of Us Are Dead does is deliver beautiful, meaningful messages. There are various messages in the show, ones centered around adults and children primarily. There are also some centered around bullying.

Some such messages include how adults have failed children in more ways than one. But the primary one is by not protecting them when they need it. This outbreak was caused because a father couldn't protect his son from bullying. Likewise, none of the adults who should have protected his son did so. Then, in the figurative sense, none of the authority figures in the government system could protect its vulnerable population. It has failed its youth in more ways than one.

1 Not everyone lives happily ever after.

Image via Netflix

One thing about the zombie genre is that there is sometimes a happy ending (World War Z), and sometimes, there isn't a happy ending (The Walking Dead). The zombie world is diverse, anything can happen.

While happy endings are good, All of Us Are Dead delivers an ending where it is neither happy nor sad. Not everyone gets a happy ending and survives. Likewise, not everyone loses the race for survival and dies. Rather, it ends on a hopeful note, where some of the infected may have a second chance at life. Likewise, they could pose a greater threat to humanity and go after the survivors. Whatever the real ending may be, one thing is for sure, and that is that not everyone has their happily ever after.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best K-Dramas to Watch If You Like 'All Of Us Are Dead'