After it premiered in January 2022, All of Us Are Dead rapidly became one of the widely acclaimed post-apocalyptic zombie K-dramas on Netflix. One of the highest rated series of that year on Netflix, it wasn't a surprise when the zombie series was renewed for a second season in June 2022. Despite how long it has been since its renewal, a new report suggests that the eagerly anticipated return of All of Us Are Dead will materialize anytime soon.

Even with a second season confirmed two years ago, Korean outlet Star News, (via ScreenRant), have offered a disappointing update regarding when audiences might see the series return. According to the outlet, production on the second season has been pushed back to 2025. Should the suggested timeline hold true, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 might return to screens four years after its debut season, in 2026. The stated delay for the production delay was to ensure a "better production and a better final product," a sentiment most fans would agree upon. A delayed return for Korean webseries on Netflix isn't an entirely surprising occurrence. The streamer employed a similar strategy with other K-drama hits like Sweet Home and Squid Game, with both shows renewed for two additional seasons all at once after respective three-year waits. However, the present state of All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is crossing into uncharted territory.

What Comes Next in 'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

All of Us Are Dead is based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun and is written by Chun Sung-il. The series follows a zombie virus outbreak in a high school, which soon traps a small band of students inside its walls, as they struggle to stay alive against the attempts of the flesh-eating horde around them. To ensure the series progressed beyond its original source material, it changed its ending from the webtoon’s by Nam-ra showing up alongside an unseen group of hybrids. Beyond an announcement video, not much else has been revealed about All of Us Are Dead Season 2. However, series director Lee Jae Gyoo has previously provided an overview of what to expect, saying:

"The story itself was set with Season 2 in mind, so if Season 2 comes out, it might be a little more interesting and expanded story. If Season 1 was a survival period for humans, there is a sense of humor, but Season 2 feels like it will be a survival period for zombies."

The first season of All of Us Are Dead boasted a cast that offered a pristine blend of relative newcomers and established stars with Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo making up its main core.

There's currently no word on when All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will release. Watch the first season on Netflix.

All Of Us Are Dead A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected. Release Date January 28, 2022 Cast Park Ji-hu , Chan-Young Yoon , Yi-Hyun Cho , Park Solomon Main Genre Horror Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

WATCH ON NETFLIX