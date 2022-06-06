Netflix's South Korean zombie apocalypse smash All of Us Are Dead is rising from the grave for a second season on the streamer. For Geeked Week, the cast of the popular series put together a video celebrating the announcement of Season 2. With this, the streamer can finally confirm that there will be more stories involving the surviving juniors of Hyosan High.

It was more of a when than an if the series would get a renewal. All of Us Are Dead followed in the footsteps of its world-conquering predecessor Squid Game to become the second South Korean program on the platform to reach the coveted #1 spot in the U.S. on Netflix's most-watched charts while placing in the Top 10 in a truly mind-boggling 91 countries. Upon launching back in late January, the series also garnered 361.02 million viewing hours across its first ten days on the platform. That success wasn't temporary either as it sustained its spot among the Top 10 non-English series for two weeks, proving itself yet another enduring non-English hit.

Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead ran with a very simple, yet effective premise - a science experiment gone wrong at a local high school quickly infects many of its inhabitants and turns them into zombies, trapping any survivors inside in the process. With no way to contact the outside world and quickly dwindling resources, the remaining students have no choice but to use whatever they can find in the school to survive the infected assault. Where it really won fans over was with its grounded, human characters and the suffocating zombie threat that proved to be consistently horrifying and dangerous.

All of Us Are Dead was inspired by the webcomic Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun and was directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. The cast featured a mix of relative newcomers and established stars with Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo making up the core group. Chun Sung-il wrote all 12 episodes of Season 1 and will return once more to write the second season.

Season 2 will look to answer some lingering questions the series has regarding halfbies and what exactly the remaining Hyosan students will do now that they're outside the school. There's still a lot to explore in the series that can now get more attention as the scope expands beyond survival in the death trap that is Hyosan High.

There's currently no word on when All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will release, but for now, check out the announcement video for the second season below.