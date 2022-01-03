Netflix released the first trailer of All of Us Are Dead, an upcoming Korean horror series set to premiere exclusively on the streaming channel later this month. Inspired by the digital comic Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun, All of Us Are Dead follows a group of students who try to survive after their school gets infested with zombies.

The short trailer features some explosive images of the zombie outbreak in and outside a high school. While the trailer only shows us flashes of the upcoming series, the work of makeup and special effects is on point, promising one of the wildest zombie productions of the last couple of years. While the series focuses on what happens in a high school, the trailer also shows how the zombie virus spreads all over Korea.

Since the original webcomic was published between 2009 and 2011 and consists of only nine chapters, it’s expected for the live-action adaptation to expand on its lore, especially if Netflix hopes to renew the series for a second season, should the first one prove to be successful.

All of Us Are Dead is not the first Korean Netflix production to feature zombies. In 2019, the streaming platform released Kingdom, a zombie-infested historical series set in XIV century Korea. In 2020, the movie #Alive also reached Netflix’s most-watched global ranks, with a story of a man trying to survive a zombie apocalypse while locked in his apartment.

The world turned its gaze to Korean productions on Netflix again last September, when Squid Game surpassed other Netflix hit Bridgerton for most-viewed series in under four weeks, claiming the No.1 spot of the streaming platform for 28 straight days. Besides being an indisputable public phenomenon, Squid Games also got Netflix many award nominations, which means the company is likely to invest more in Korean production. So here’s to hope All of Us Are Dead will scratch our itch for more Korean breathtaking shows.

All of Us Are Dead is directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. Chun Sung-il writes all 12 episodes of the first season. The series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo.

All of Us Are Dead will rise from the grave on January 28. Check the series first trailer below.

Here’s All of Us Are Dead official synopsis:

A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.

