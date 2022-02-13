Editor's note: The below article contains plot spoilers for All of Us Are Dead.

As entertaining as watching a zombie apocalypse can be, Netflix’s newest Korean hit show All of Us Are Dead is a bleak experience in more ways than one. Based on the webtoon Now at Our School, by Joo Dong-geun, and created by Lee Jae-kyoo, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-su, the series paints a cynical portrait of high school, adolescence, and politics, and, as the title suggests, doesn’t offer very much hope to its main characters or the audience. Despite having its fair share of fun and heartwarming moments, the show’s take on a zombie epidemic is a lot more pessimistic and downright sad than what we often see in other, even gorier examples of the genre. Over the course of 12 episodes, we see children left to fend for themselves before and after the epidemic breaks out, classmates killing each other for petty reasons, and people exploiting tragedy for their own gain. Heroes are sparse, and they’re often not treated as such. Season 1 ends on a bittersweet note, which highlights both the love that comes from unexpected friendships and the pain of losing everything you once held dear.

It also ends on a massive cliffhanger, which fans are definitely more than anxious to see pay off in a second season. So far, nothing has been confirmed, though, and we are left to wonder what exactly will happen after Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) meets whoever is waiting for her under that school roof, as well as many other things regarding the fates of our protagonists, the specifics of the Jonas virus, and the full extent of the zombie epidemic. Here’s a list of 10 questions that have plagued our minds since the finale of All of Us Are Dead.

1. Are the halfbies still alive?

After the recovery of Lee Byeong-chan’s (Kim Byeong-chul) computer, with his video journal about the creation and the evolution of the Jonas virus, scientists at the quarantine camp manage make a copy of the virus and conclude it kills its hosts almost immediately, stopping the heart and taking control of the central nervous system. Thus, infected people such as Sergeant Lee Jae-jun (Park Ji-yeol) are considered medically dead, even if their bodies are still able to move and attack others. However, the scientists also admit that things get a little more complicated when it comes to asymptomatic zombies, or halfbies, like Min Eun-ji (Oh Hye-soo). Unlike regular zombies, halfbies retain some control of their brain activities and present certain signs of life, such as a regular body temperature. The virus seems to be dormant inside their cells, being detectable only when activated, causing an uncontrollable hunger for human flesh. The quarantine camp scientists also state that Eun-ji was alive when she was found. However, can we assume she’s still alive now that the virus has become active? Is she still in control of her brain? Is her heart still beating? What is the line that separates the living from the dead in this scenario? Full zombies seem to be entirely blind or, at best, have very limited eyesight, while halfbies can see perfectly. On the other hand, both kinds of infected have an extremely acute sense of smell and hearing. This doesn’t answer the question of who’s alive and who’s not, since the virus seems to allow its host to retain some human senses even when it kills them. Halfbies are also extremely resistant, capable of surviving incidents that neither humans nor zombies are able to live through. The Jonas virus is entirely new, and scientists are still in the dark about how exactly it works. And, when it comes to the asymptomatic, things only get murkier. Perhaps in the future they will be able to learn more about the virus and the infection it causes.

RELATED: The Underlying Themes You May Not Expect in ‘All of Us Are Dead'

2. Did Byeong-chan become a halfbie?

High school teacher Lee Byeong-chan saw his most cherished science project turn against him in the blink of an eye. Originally created by Byeong-chan to help his son become stronger and stand up to his bullies, the Jonas virus quickly took the teacher’s whole family from him. Then, it cost him his own life. Or did it? Taken into custody for the kidnapping of an infected student, Byeong-chan is attacked by a group of zombies inside the police station, as he’s leaving the interrogation room with officer Song Jae-ik (Lee Kyoo-hyung). Jae-ik manages to escape the horde, but Byeong-chan stays behind and becomes infected. However, when he gets up from the floor, instead of moving aimlessly and growling like the rest of the zombies, Byeong-chan seems composed, straightening his posture and staring right at the camera. This seems to suggest that he has become a halfbie — the very first one, as far as we know — but since he disappears from the story after this scene, save for flashbacks to his video log, it’s tough to be sure. After all, there’s always the possibility that the scene was shot like that just for the impact it would cause.

3. Why don’t the people attacked by halfbies become halfbies themselves?

Both Byeong-chan and the scientists at the quarantine camp are in agreement about the Jonas virus’ impressive ability to mutate. Not only can it change its own structure extremely fast, the virus is also quite independent from its hosts’ immune responses when it comes to creating new variants. This means it’s nearly impossible to develop a cure or a vaccine. But is there any logic behind the circulation of the two different strains identified so far? Why do people supposedly contaminated by a variant act as if they had been infected by another? To be blunt, why don’t the people bitten by halfbies become halfbies themselves? From what the show’s scientists have gathered, the asymptomatic version of the infection has to do with an evolution of the virus. Thus, if the asymptomatic patients infect other people, the most logical thing to happen would be for the newly-infected to develop the same form of the disease. But this is not what happens. People bitten by halfbies, like Lee Na-yeon (Lee You-mi), can also become regular zombies. How exactly, then, does the virus mutate? Does it have something to do with the host’s psyche? Or does it change gradually once inside each infected person’s body? And, if that’s the case…

4. Is there still hope for the zombies?

If the virus mutates inside the victim’s body, then it is possible that the people turned into full zombies might eventually become halfbies. This doesn’t seem to be the case, so far, since all halfbies we see are asymptomatic from the very start, and the quarantine camp scientists do declare Sergeant Lee Jae-jun to be 100% dead, with no hope of resurrection. But who’s to say a virus as intelligent as the Jonas won’t be able to prove them wrong?

5. What happened to Eun-ji and Jae-jun?

Byeong-chan’s video journals offer a bleak solution to the Hyosan zombie outbreak: according to the teacher’s research, the only way to stop the infection and contain the spread of the virus is to kill the host and burn the body. Upon seeing this, Martial Law Command orders the bombing of strategic points of Hyosan, giving the few survivors just enough time and warning to vacate the area. But what do the soldiers do about the two infected people they have under custody at the quarantine camp, Jae-jun and Eun-ji? The most logical thing to assume is that they were beheaded and incinerated, but the show never offers an actual answer about what happened to them. And, since in television-land, only that which we see can be considered written in stone, there is room for speculation about the sergeant and the schoolgirl’s whereabouts.

6. Are there animal zombies?

This question is actually answered in the show, but just to an extent. Yes, there are animal zombies: we see at least one infected mouse in Byeong-chan’s lab. But is he the only one? Can the Jonas virus be transmitted from one mouse to another? What about interspecies transmission? The mouse did infect a person, but would the reverse be possible? If the answer to any of these questions is also yes, Korea (and the world) might have an even bigger problem in its hands.

7. Will the Jonas virus spread even further?

The answer to this question is contingent on the answers to questions 5 and 6, as well as to the state of the halfbies still in Hyosan. Provided that the Martial Law Command has succeeded in eliminating all the infected, that there are no migrant animals that might carry the virus to other regions, and that the surviving halfbies remain confined to Hyosan, the epidemic may be considered under control. But if a single one of these things doesn’t go according to plan, it’s almost certain that the Jonas virus will reach other parts of the world.

8. Did Cheong-san and Gwi-nam manage to survive the bombing?

Relentlessly chased by bully turned halfbie Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo), who wants payback for his lost eye, Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young) isn’t able to escape the school with his classmates before the bombing. He draws the zombies away from his friends and faces off against Gwi-nam, getting bitten in the process. As the explosion hits, Cheong-san grabs Gwi-nam by the waist and jumps off a construction site. Later, when On-jo (Park Ji-hu) and Nam-ra go back to look for him, Nam-ra says she can’t smell anyone. When the dust settles, we see Cheong-san’s body among the dead zombies. Everything points to both characters being dead. However, Cheong-san has escaped death more than once, and Gwi-nam has survived at least three falls too many since he became a halfbie. So maybe we’ll see them both alive and kicking if the show is renewed for a second season.

9. Who are the halfbies that are with Nam-ra in Hyosan?

In the final episode of All of Us Are Dead, the kids go back to Hyosan High in secret and find Nam-ra on the school’s roof. She tells them that there are others like her in the area, some of whom have managed to escape the school. Do we know any of the halfbies currently hanging with Nam-ra? Could Cheong-san be among them? What about Byeong-chan? The episode ends with Nam-ra jumping off the building to greet her new halfbie friends and the rest of the kids approaching the edge of the roof to look down, so there’s no knowing who she’s saying hi to until Season 2 hits.

10. Is Nam-ra some kind of halfbie leader?

Despite the fact that her position was bought by her mother and that none of the other kids actually respected her, Nam-ra was still class president and a straight A student. When On-jo asks her to go with them in the finale, she says that she can’t leave Hyosan because she still has a lot to do, implying that she has responsibilities she can’t run away from. Is it possible that Nam-ra has become a leader to the remaining halfbies? Granted, her previous leadership role was a sham, but she sure has matured over the course of her traumatic experience. Besides, of all the halfbies we see in the show, Nam-ra is the most restrained. Unlike Gwi-nam and Eun-ji, she never feeds on her friends and in fact even bites her own hand to stop herself from attacking Su-hyeok (Lomon). It’s not hard to imagine the other

From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Train to Busan’: Why Is the Zombie Apocalypse Obsessed with Dads? It's not about their physical strength, but their emotional growth as fathers.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email