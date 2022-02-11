Though zombie flicks and TV series have been done many times, Korean drama All of Us Are Dead breathes new life into the genre. Like its K-drama predecessor Squid Game, it's slowly but surely made its way to the top spot on Netflix. However, this series is more than your average zombie outbreak trope. At its heart, All of Us Are Dead makes some serious commentary on today's situations not only in high school, but society as a whole. This heart-thumping series offers commentary on bullying, cyberbullying, social media, backlash against refugees, and even the COVID-19 pandemic's lasting effects on society — all contributing to a more important message behind the jump-scare moments and high school-based drama than you'd expect.

The series opens with a group of teenagers on a church rooftop, beating the crap out of a poor kid. That one heartless bully takes it too far and throws the kid off the roof into an alley below. But despite clearly broken bones and what should be fatal injuries, the kid doesn’t die. And thus begins this harrowing zombie tale.

There are some interesting religious images here. For one, the first shot of Episode 1 is a neon cross on top of the church, reflected in a puddle, so the cross is actually upside-down, a quintessential image of evil. Then, when the young man's father, Lee Byeong-chan (Kim Byeong-cheol), visits his son in the hospital, he quickly realizes that his son is no longer his son; he is, of course, the first victim of the zombie virus. And what does Byeong-Chan find to literally beat him into submission with? A Bible. The bullies are clearly the bad guys, but maybe sometimes those masquerading as the good guys are the ones you should worry about most. Alternatively, the use of the Bible as an assault weapon could also illustrate that Byeong-Chan is a good man at heart who has made a terrible, costly mistake.

As we learn through the course of the show, Byeong-chan is the creator of the virus that turns his son from a weakling who's abused at the hands of classmates to a growling, screaming, contortionist zombie with a taste for nothing other than human flesh. After school officials and even the police would do nothing to stop the bullies, Byeong-chan took matters into his own hands, creating a serum he hoped would turn fear into rage, and help his son finally win. Clearly, he wanted to make his son a super-soldier, not a mindless killer. The bullying his son has endured is intense. The bullies at Hyosan High School are relentless, tormenting the poor kid every chance they get, to the point he gives up all hope. It's a startling depiction of how nonstop teasing can lead to disastrous consequences. In All of Us Are Dead, the tormented become the monsters.

Byeong-chan's son isn't the only one either. Eun-ji (Oh Hye-soo) is another student targeted by the same group and labeled a slut by her classmates. The unofficial leader of the gang, Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo), strips off her top and films her, telling her he's going to send the video to her mom, as well as the entire school. Later, after the outbreak has begun, Eun-ji exacts her revenge. She becomes infected with the virus, and like her chief tormentor, ends up evolving beyond a mindless zombie into something else entirely. She can still speak coherently, strategize, but in a way, she becomes her own version of a monster. It's a sad turn of events, for those who are bullied to perform some of the same unthinkable actions as their tormentors. Perhaps it's a statement that no matter how good we are at heart, all of us can be pushed too far. And sometimes, there's no point of return from that.

There are some clear nods to the prevalence of social media in our society, as well. The first thing the students try to do is get someone’s phone or computer to check out what people are saying on Facebook. However, for the students at Hyosan High, a cell phone is an invaluable commodity once the outbreak starts, and they're trapped in a classroom with no way to communicate to the outside world. So, here again, something that could be used for good, like social media, can often turn into something detrimental and damaging. Who cares how many likes a post has when lives are at stake?

Speaking of how important social media has become to some individuals, Episode 4 introduces us to Orangejibberish, an outrageous YouTuber who sneaks into Hyosan and captures his entire harrowing experience on livestream. Even while being chased by zombies, he reminds viewers (many of whom think the entire thing is faked anyway) to like and subscribe to his posts. Needless to say, his battery eventually runs out, and he abandons the idea of livestreaming in favor of living to post another day.

Though the series is about a fictional zombie outbreak, there are also clear parallels to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is mentioned in passing, as part of a news report comparing the quarantining and efforts to stop the zombie virus to COVID-19. Some, but not all, of the citizens portrayed outside the high school are wearing face masks, presumably still protecting themselves from COVID. And the adults who are rescued from Hyosan are placed in a military-run quarantine camp, isolated from those who are not infected. That part feels a little familiar to the many instances of refugees coming from war-torn countries to more supposedly “civilized” parts of the world, only to be turned away. In fact, at one point, there are protestors demanding that no one from Hyosan be brought into their town. Where have we heard that before?

Politics also play into the storyline here, as a prominent lawmaker is quarantined in the camp with her staff. Under pressure from other government officials, she says, “Despite the punishment, I will always stand for the powerless citizens.” One character comments that she’ll likely use that line in her next campaign. It feels a little cynical, but it’s also true. It wouldn't be the first time a politician has used a devastating disaster to further their career, would it?

But the series isn't entirely dismal, as ultimately revealed. One quote stuck with me in terms of perfectly encapsulating the ending of All of Us Are Dead: “Hatred is contagious. But so is trust.” And so are a lot of other positive things, like hope, which does show up in the end. Months later, from the quarantine camp, the student survivors see signs of life at their old high school. Is someone still there, other than the mindless zombies? It's a flame of hope, indeed, that even amidst all the loss they suffered, and after enduring the harrowing battle of their adolescence, life will undoubtedly go on.

