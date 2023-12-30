The Big Picture All of Us Strangers is a rare queer film that explores queerness beyond romance, focusing on the protagonist's search for his past.

The film portrays realistic and nuanced coming-out scenes, capturing the complex realities of a queer experience.

The movie highlights that queer individuals never stop coming out, as they have to constantly negotiate their identities in different aspects of life.

Writer and director Andrew Haigh had one of the most remarkable film career ascendancies in the 2010s. Breaking out with his two-hander gay classic Weekend in 2011, the former assistant editor for Ridley Scott steadily rose to running his HBO show Looking, directing 45 Years—which was Oscar-nominated for its showstopping lead performance by Charlotte Rampling—and his own A24 film with Lean on Pete. Even then, Haigh remained underappreciated, but his latest drama, All of Us Strangers, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, just might be his best film so far. While All of Us Strangers is already receiving plenty of nominations at award shows and could end up becoming Haigh's biggest movie to date, Haigh's focus on the thorniness and complexity of humans that define his films is perhaps his biggest accomplishment.

All of Us Strangers joins a rare group of queer films that aren't centered around romance (two other members include The Long Day Closes and Moonlight). Instead, the film defines queerness with the protagonist's search for his past. All of Us Strangers tells the story of Adam (Scott), a gay screenwriter who travels back to his childhood home in hopes of finding new inspiration for a script. But though his parents died from a car crash when Adam was twelve, he finds them stunningly alive and ready to greet him, at the young ages of their deaths. While catching up, this allows and requires Adam to come out to his parents for the first time. While Adam also becomes romantically involved with his neighbor Harry (Mescal), it is the storyline with the parents that forms the premise and main axis of the film. It's also where Haigh's dexterity at writing queer dramas abundantly shines. Adam's coming-out scenes with each parent capture the complex realities of a queer experience that are more than just palatable clichés of acceptance.

Claire Foy's Reactions Speaks Volumes in 'All of Us Strangers'

Adam first comes out to his mother (Claire Foy) when he revisits his childhood and catches her alone. Adam's mother asks him the obligatory question of whether he's got a girlfriend or wife, and Adam bluntly answers that he's gay. What ensues is one of the most realistic depictions of coming out ever seen on film: instead of flatly accepting or rejecting Adam, Adam's mother begins asking Adam a series of questions that shift between concern and judgment. Having died in the '80s, Adam's mother asks questions like "What about that horrible disease?" and expresses confusion when Adam says gay people can have children nowadays. It's that mixture of disbelief, curiosity, and uncertainty from parents that queer teenagers are all too familiar with, literally judgmental as parents ponder what next steps to take.

This scene feels like an interrogation or negotiation scene from a genre film, as if Adam is negotiating with his mom about how to be gay in a way that would be acceptable to her. Not only is a coming-out scene like this close to how it plays out in real life, but its ambiguity also makes it more dramatically interesting than a straight rejection or acceptance, as depicted in many studio films these days. When writing the character of Adam's mother, Haigh opts not for either the extreme of a zealous conservative or an anachronistic liberal, which simply flattens the drama. To add even more nuance, the scene ends on a hanging note of irresolution and unease, as coming out often takes longer than one easy conversation. Adam's mother eventually accepts Adam, but her coming-to-terms is shown off-screen; the point of both coming-out scenes is not the result of whether the parents accept Adam's queerness or not, but the difficult process of coming out. Haigh is more interested in the how than the what.

Both Foy and Scott do magnificent work of subtlety in this scene. Foy is trying to suppress her shock and perhaps personal distaste in support of her son, while Scott is trying to suppress any anger at his mother's narrow-mindedness in light of her long gap from society. Both characters are second-guessing each other's true intentions and meaning, showing the initial coming-out conversation as a gingerly performance, trying to please more than to express themselves. No matter how many times Adam has certainly come out in his adult life and how casually confident he's trying to look, there is still an element of nervousness when he utters the words "I'm gay," brilliantly realized by the openly gay Scott. Foy, on the other hand, also crucially shifts what could otherwise be very bigoted lines in the script to a place of motherly worry. Both actors demonstrate immense talent by bringing out multitudes in their shape-shifting performances, most importantly the feeling that neither character is free to truly express themselves, living under the cloud of homophobia in its true sense—a fear, in this case, of upsetting a loved one by crossing some vague line. Haigh accurately pinpoints and makes it clear that any potential bigotry from Adam's mother comes not from a hateful place, but from living under a system in which people fear expressing their true selves.

Jamie Bell's Therapeutic Scene Captures True Homophobia and Queerness

If the scene with the mother shows coming out as a negotiation, then the scene with the father (Jamie Bell) shows coming out as therapy. Adam returns to the house on another trip and finds his father alone. Now that the cat is out of the bag, this coming out with his father is more about processing past trauma than breaking the news. Adam's father, otherwise secure in his masculinity, says he saw Adam crying once but was scared to go into Adam's bedroom and give solace. Adam was similarly scared to tell his father what he was crying about. Neither man talks about what exactly they're scared of—what exact line would they cross if they talked about Adam's sexuality? That no one can say is the exact nature of homophobia, again in its true sense of fear, not hate, oppressive because it's so vague. Evasive social codes of a puritanical culture make people fear talking about sex, and it is that fear that evolves into emotional suppression, neglect, ignorance, or even hate.

No matter how confident of a gay man Adam has grown to become, once he's on that couch remembering his father staying away from his tears, he becomes a little boy again, as reflected literally by Haigh in a mirror. For All of Us Strangers, it is the scenes with the parents, especially those most emotional coming out ones, that form the backbone of the film and will ring a bell with any queer viewer worldwide. This is the most relatable part of the film—even if Adam's parents eventually come around to Adam's sexuality, that distance when growing up is a universal dread among queer people when it comes to their parents either accepting or rejecting. It may be a regressive way to interpret queer life, but it at least provides another avenue other than romance, and shows the unfortunate reality many queer people continue to face today.

Andrew Haigh Shows Queer People Never Stop Coming Out

By making his protagonist a Gen X man in his 40s, Andrew Haigh accurately shows that queer people never stop coming out. Adam crucially comes out not twice but thrice in the film—before meeting his parents again, he comes out to Harry first, when he and Harry confirm their sexuality as they grow attracted to each other. It's a simple, quick, "just making sure you're queer" scene that evolves into a debate on the connotations of "gay" vs. "queer." Haigh shows that coming out occurs not only to parents, but also to confident members of the queer community, or just any community in society, period. Every day, queer people have to make clear or re-negotiate their identities, and Haigh shows this experience is mentally taxing, exhausting, and even potentially traumatic. You never know how easily you might trigger a deep-seated, formative memory. This is shown in Andrew Scott's worn-out, tired, depressed demeanor—one can only imagine how many times Adam has had to do this in his life.

Despite all the emotional baggage described, All of Us Strangers is not a depressing film. As echoed by many critics, it's a celebration of love. But precisely what makes it so smart is that it is also acutely aware of the things queer people have to go through, including the all-important process of coming out. Throughout the film and especially in the aforementioned two key scenes, Haigh shows all the complicated facets of coming out, and thus reveals potent truths about homophobia and queerness.

All of Us Strangers is in theaters right now.

