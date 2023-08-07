The Big Picture Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott star in the film adaptation of Taichi Yamada's novel Strangers, set in modern London.

All of Us Strangers is directed by Andrew Haigh and the cast also features Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

The film will be released in theaters on December 22.

It’s been just a little over a year since it was announced that Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott were cast in the leading roles in the latest adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s award-winning novel, Strangers. Originally translated into English in 2004, the novel was first made into a Japanese language film in 1988. This time around, Andrew Haigh (Weekend) will direct and pen All of Us Strangers with Jamie Bell and Claire Foy starring alongside Mescal and Scott. After a long wait, Searchlight Pictures has finally unveiled a first-look image that sees the budding bond between Adam (Scott) and Harry (Mescal).

With Harry’s arm draped around Adam, we see the duo get close in a nightclub setting. Both smiling at the other, it appears as though the men’s relationship - which will be the center of the film - is progressing smoothly.

While the original story takes place in Tokyo during the 1980s, Haigh’s adaptation is set in modern London. Living alone in a high-rise developed area of the city, Adam is pursuing his dream of becoming a screenwriter when he meets his neighbor - the mysterious Harry. From here, Adam’s life is flipped upside down as strange coincidences from his past begin to come out of the woodwork. Most eerily of all, Adam finds that two people that closely resemble his parents (Foy and Bell) who died over three decades prior, are living in his childhood home. As his relationship with Harry grows closer, more curveballs are tossed Adam’s way.

Who’s Behind All of Us Strangers?

With Haigh serving as the writer and director, the Searchlight title will be produced by Pete Czerin and Graham Broadbent under Blueprint, alongside Sarah Harvey. Included in the executive production team are Blueprint’s Diarmuid McKeown and Ben Knight with Film4’s Daniel Battsek, Farhana Bhula, and Ollie Madden. Searchlight’s DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas will oversee for Searchlight with Kim Tance, Apolline Berty, and Jaya Campbell.

Already burning up the scene with an Academy Award and BAFTA nomination, Mescal has a busy lineup of film releases ahead of him with All of Us Strangers just being the start. The God’s Creatures star is currently filming Gladiator 2 and Merrily We Roll Along with an appearance in Garth Davis’ Foe also around the corner. BAFTA recipient, Scott most recently appeared opposite Bella Ramsey in Catherine Called Birdy and will also soon star alongside a cast that includes Glenn Close and Jamie Foxx in Seth Gordon’s Back in Action.

Check out the first image for All of Us Strangers below and catch it in theaters on December 22.