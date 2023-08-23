The Big Picture Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal share intimate moments as their characters fall in love in All of Us Strangers.

Adam's surprising reunion with his parents affects his relationship with Harry and prompts him to share his life with his family.

The movie combines romance and a supernatural element, with director Andrew Haigh using storytelling tools to explore Adam's complex thoughts and emotions.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal can be seen sharing intimate moments together, in new images from All of Us Strangers released by Vanity Fair. The love story between Adam (Scott) and Harry (Mescal) will be a complicated one, full of mixed feelings before the couple can find any resolution to that what they're actually trying to do. Andrew Haigh directed the upcoming movie, which is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 22. The story is based on Strangers, a 1987 novel written by Taichi Yamada. However, a perplexing twist will get in the way of their romance.

While Adam and Harry fall in love, Scott's character feels the need to go back to his childhood home. When he finally arrives to the old house, he finds his parents living there, looking as youthful as he does. This couldn't be possible, since his parents had passed away in a violent accident when he was a kid, but instead of being horrified by the surprise, Adam merely embraces it and feels grateful for the opportunity of telling his parents what he's done with his life. As an adult, Adam feels like there's so much he wants to tell his family, while developing a relationship with Harry in the meantime.

Claire Foy will be in charge of portraying Adam's mother, while Jamie Bell will play his father. The director will focus on how the reunion will affect Scott's protagonist, making use of how the odd circumstances of the premise give him freedom to use storytelling tools that wouldn't be possible to execute with a realistic story. Shame, guilt and love will be deep in Adam's thoughts, as he tells his parents as much as he can before thinking too hard about why they're back in his life. Not even death could prevent this family from catching up every once in a while.

Paul Mescal's Impressive Year

Before he could focus on playing a young man who falls in love with a protagonist stuck in an unusual situation, Paul Mescal made a statement with his performance in last year's Aftersun. Charlotte Wells' drama about a depressed father slowly drifting away from his daughter was impactful enough to earn Mescal a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor in this year's ceremony. Since appearing in the movie, Mescal has had the opportunity to join more high profile projects, including the upcoming sequel to Gladiator.

You can check out the new images from All of Us Strangers below, before the movie premieres in theaters on December 22: