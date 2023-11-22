The Big Picture New images from All of Us Strangers reveal the chemistry between stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, adding anticipation for the December 22 release.

The film follows Adam, who tries to make peace with his tragic past before opening himself up to a new love story in the present.

All of Us Strangers premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and with award nominations under its belt, it aims to make a mark in next year's awards season.

New images from All of Us Strangers, the upcoming drama directed by Andrew Haigh, have been released. The film follows a man trying to make peace with his past in order to open himself up to the love story that the present offers to him. Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal star as the two lead characters of the story, but one of them will be constantly haunted by the ghosts of a tragic loss. The new images, released via Entertainment Weekly give audiences a taste of the chemistry between Scott and Mescal ahead of the film's December 22 release date.

Scott will portray Adam, a man who lost his parents when he was younger. After meeting Harry (Mescal), life will seem meaningful to him once more, but things will take another sharp turn in All of Us Strangers when Adam runs into a version of his childhood home where his parents are somehow alive, looking just like they did the day they lost their lives. Jamie Bell and Claire Foy will step into the shoes of Adam's parents, as their adult son tries to make peace with the loss before he can move on towards a new chapter of his life.

Mescal received plenty of praise for his performance in Aftersun, last year's intense drama about Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall) also trying to make peace with the life she shared with her father in order to feel complete as an adult. Scott raved about getting to play "falling in love" with Mescal, telling EW:

"To play being in love or falling in love with someone, it's the best, completely wonderful thing to be able to do. We were starting to get to know each other [as people], as well. Beyond our preliminary friendship, it was like both of those experiences were coexisting."

'All of Us Strangers' and the Upcoming Awards Season

The movie premiered at this year's edition of the Telluride Film Festival, creating plenty of anticipation due to the stars attached to it. Mescal is still enjoying the praise he earned for his work in Aftersun, and Scott is beloved for his performance in titles such as Sherlock and Fleabag. With Searchlight Pictures scheduling the movie for a late December release, the studio might be looking at next year's awards season as the goal to keep in mind for Haigh's drama. It remains to be seen if All of Us Strangers can collect any prizes after being nominated for several British Independent Film Awards and a couple of Gotham Independent Film Awards.

You can check out the new images from All of Us Strangers below, before the movie premieres in theaters in the United States on December 22:

