It is generally the sign of a good film when its trailer doesn't give much away. That is certainly the case with All of Us Strangers. The dreamlike nature of the trailer is the perfect way to intrigue audiences without being so vague there is nothing to look forward to. The trailer contains just enough romance, just enough intrigue, and just enough ghosts to have us marking our calendars with the film's release date.

The film, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August, stars Andrew Scott, playing the withdrawn Adam. Playing Adam's love interest is Paul Mescal as the mystifying Harry. Rounding out the cast are Adam's late parents, played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell. While not much is known about the plot of the film except the cryptic nature of the trailer and some first-look photos, oftentimes, that kind of secrecy generates the best viewing experience for the audience.

When Is 'All of Us Strangers' Coming Out?

While the film premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31 of this year, All of Us Strangers will receive a limited release in theaters on December 22, 2023.

Where Can You Watch 'All of Us Strangers'?

The film is being distributed to theaters by Searchlight Pictures. While tickets are not yet available, check back with Collider closer to the release date for all the places you can watch the film, along with links to purchase tickets in advance.

Once the film's theatrical window ends, it will be available to stream on Hulu, where other recent Searchlight Pictures films such as Theater Camp and Chevalier are available to stream.

Is There a Trailer for 'All of Us Strangers'?

After a long waiting period, a trailer was finally released on September 21. There is a dark, haunting nature to the preview as we meet Andrew Scott's Adam, who reveals that his parents died when he was a boy. Moments later, we see his mother (Claire Foy) speaking to him in the present day, alongside his father, played by Jamie Bell, who looks anything but dead. Throughout the trailer, Paul Mescal's Harry entrances Adam, and snippets of their relationship are seen.

Who Stars in 'All of Us Strangers'?

While there aren't many actors credited for All of Us Strangers, this move is sure to pay off for those who are in the film, as their performances will all take center stage. The story centers around Adam, played by award-winner Andrew Scott, whose resume boasts quite a few big dramas, including the Bond film Spectre, as well as Victor Frankenstein, Denial, and 1917. Adam's mysterious admirer, Harry, is played by Paul Mescal, who is known for his role as Connell in the Hulu limited series Normal People and for his Oscar-nominated role in Aftersun. Mescal will soon appear in the anticipated film Foe alongside Saoirse Ronan, which is also set to debut later this year. Playing Adam's not-so-dead parents are Claire Foy and Jamie Bell. Foy is known for her stunning role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown and was most recently in Sarah Polley's Oscar-winning drama Women Talking. Bell is another actor with an extensive resume, having been in films like Rocketman, Fantastic Four, King Kong, and Billy Elliot.

What Is 'All of Us Strangers' About?

All of Us Strangers is a fantasy romance that follows Adam (Scott), a man living alone in a tower apartment in London. One night, a man named Harry (Mescal) knocks on his door, and a relationship begins between the two. All the while, Adam is engrossed in memories of his past and his childhood home, which he goes to visit. Upon his arrival, he finds his deceased mother and father, looking exactly as they did on the day they died when Adam was twelve years old.

While the film is loosely based on the novel "Strangers" by Taichi Yamada, it is unclear how much inspiration came from the book versus All of Us Strangers' screenwriter, Andrew Haigh.

The official plot synopsis for the film from Searchlight Pictures reads:

From director Andrew Haigh. One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

Who Is Making 'All of Us Strangers'?

All of Us Strangers is directed by Andrew Haigh, who is also credited as the writer of the film. This is not Haigh's first time acting as writer/director on the same project, as he has previously held the duel title on films Lean on Pete, 45 Years, and Weekend. Producers of the film are Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, and Sarah Harvey. Broadbent and Czernin are no strangers to working together, as they both have producer credits on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Banshees of Inisherin. Harvey also worked on The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and also worked on films like Ticket To Paradise and What's Love Got To Do With It?. The film's composer is Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, who composed the score for the 2022 Bill Nighy film Living.

More Films And Shows Starring Andrew Scott You Can Watch Right Now

To get to know All of Us Strangers' leading man before the film's December release, here are some other films in which Andrew Scott will grace your screen:

Denial (2016) - Historian Deborah Lipstadt (Rachel Weisz) is sued for defamation by David Irving (Timothy Spall) after calling him a Holocaust denier in one of her books. Andrew Scott plays Anthony Julius, a member of Lipstadt's legal team as she prepares to battle Irving in court. Upon its premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the movie was met with high critical acclaim, eventually earning a British Academy of Film and Television Award (BAFTA) nomination for Outstanding British Film of the Year.

Spectre (2015) - As all James Bond fans know if a character is called by just one letter, they're a big deal within the Bond world. This is the case for Andrew Scott in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre, where he played agent "C," head of the corrupt organization "Spectre." C is involved in Spectre's already established joint intelligence service and is one of the members attempting to join all nine intelligence agencies together into one all-powerful supergroup. This joint service would be called the Nine Eyes Committee and would have the power to take over the world. The film was directed by Sam Mendes and stars Daniel Craig reprising his role as Bond. Other agents include "M" (Ralph Fiennes) and "Q" (Ben Whishaw). At the time of its release, the film was one of the most expensive films ever made, although it outdid itself at the box office, earning $880 million worldwide.

Victor Frankenstein (2015) - A new twist on an age-old tale, Victor Frankenstein tells the story of the mad scientist from Igor's (Daniel Radcliffe) point of view. In the film, Andrew Scott plays Inspector Turpin, a religious police officer who views Dr. Frankenstein's (James McAvoy) experiments as heresy. Throughout the film, Inspector Turpin repeatedly goes head-to-head with Frankenstein and Igor, attempting to destroy their laboratory, therefore ending their experiments. Turpin pays the price for his involvement in Victor's lab, and his life is forever changed. The film shows a gorier side of Scott's acting abilities, unlike his more serious Denial performance or his slick Spectre role.

