The Big Picture All of Us Strangers is now on Hulu, offering a love story by Andrew Haigh for audiences at home.

Adam struggles with his past while falling in love with Harry in this dramatic adaptation of "Strangers".

Andrew Haigh directs the powerful leads Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in the haunting story of moving on.

All of Us Strangers is now available for streaming on Hulu, with audiences being able to enjoy the love story directed by Andrew Haigh in the comfort of their homes. Adam (Andrew Scott) goes through a complicated journey that will connect his relationship with Harry (Paul Mescal) with his inability to move on from his past, in the haunting drama based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel, "Strangers". After a brief theatrical run that ended up with the movie receiving various nominations for a wide variety of awards, All of Us Strangers is coming to Hulu, giving viewers who weren't able to catch it in theaters an opportunity to dive deep into Adam and Harry's relationship.

The premise of All of Us Strangers follows Adam, a young man who hasn't been able to process the fact that he lost his parents at an early age. While visiting his childhood home, Adam has a vision of his mother (played by Claire Foy) and his father (portrayed by Jamie Bell) waiting for him in order to have dinner. In the meantime, Adam begins to fall in love with Harry, one of his neighbors. The main character of All of Us Strangers has to let go of his past to give himself a chance to live his future, in the dramatic book adaptation that makes Adam constantly question his reality.

Andrew Haigh directed All of Us Strangers, after working on a coming-of-age drama titled Lean on Pete. The filmmaker also wrote the screenplay for Adam and Harry's love story, bringing the characters from Yamada's book from the page to the big screen. The adaptation premiered at last year's edition of the Telluride Film Festival, eventually making its way to theaters around the world. And now, All of Us Strangers is available for streaming on Hulu, joining a catalog that includes titles such as The Handmaid's Tale and The Bear.

The Powerful Leads of 'All of Us Strangers'

Close

Before starring in All of Us Strangers, Paul Mescal gained praise for his performance as Calum in Aftersun, Charlotte Wells' drama about a young woman coming to terms with her relationship with her father. The actor will next be seen in Gladiator 2, joining Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal in the cast of the sequel. On the other hand, Andrew Scott gained popularity when he portrayed James Moriarty in the Sherlock television series, eventually making his way to All of Us Strangers many years later. Scott's next project is Ripley, a television show about a man who slowly gets involved in a dangerous scheme. All of Us Strangers brought these actors together to tell the story of a man trying to move on from a haunting tragedy.