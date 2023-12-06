The Big Picture Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott star in All of Us Strangers, a new film from filmmaker Andrew Haigh.

The trailer showcases a deep and sensual relationship between the two men, as well as mysterious elements involving Adam's deceased parents.

The film has received critical acclaim and holds an impressive 97% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a limited theatrical release on December 22.

Paul Mescal (Foe) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) are always on each other’s minds in a new trailer for All of Us Strangers, the latest project from filmmaker Andrew Haigh, the visionary behind favorites like Weekend and Looking: The Movie. With neon lights and tender glances between the two leading men, the latest teaser for the upcoming Searchlight Pictures production makes viewers feel the love, joy, and heartbreak the film will provide when it arrives in theaters on December 22.

The trailer plays out through clips pieced together to tell the story of Adam (Scott) and Harry (Mescal), two young men living in London whose paths fatefully cross and plunge them into a deep and sensual relationship. There are also shots of Claire Foy (The Crown) and Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot), who hold major roles in the title as the deceased parents of Adam. The trailer shows Adam returning to his childhood home only to discover that his parents, who died in an accident decades earlier, are there just as he left them – confusing both Adam and the viewers. As we’ve previously seen in Haigh’s other projects, the movie will be filled with well-executed shots and vibrant colors as the duo’s love for one another grows throughout the story, and Adam reconnects with his parents, forming a bond that was never able to grow.

Joining Haigh, who also penned the film, the creative team behind All of Us Strangers is also made up of Graham Broadbent, Sarah Harvey, and Peter Czernin, who serve as producers. Broadbent and Czernin are frequent collaborators, having previously teamed up to bring audiences Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, the latter of which they were joined by Harvey. The latest teaser was perfectly paired with the dreamy ballad “Always on My Mind” (the 1987 Pet Shop Boys version) with the film containing music by composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch.

What Are Critics Saying About 'All of Us Strangers?'

Image via Searchlight

Haigh’s latest queer-centered love story premiered at this year’s Telluride Film Festival to much critical acclaim and has been a favorite in the film festival arena during its follow-up screenings. The title currently holds an impressive 97% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Collider’s Emma Kiely gave the production a glowing review, praising it for its depiction of grief, loneliness, and heartbreak.

All of Us Strangers is set for a limited theatrical release on December 22. As of right now, no plans for streaming have been announced but stay tuned to Collider for more information. In the meantime, you can find out everything we know about the Mescal and Scott-led romantic drama here in our full guide. Check out the trailer below.