The Big Picture The trailer for All of Us Strangers introduces viewers to a fast-moving and intriguing romance, with elements of fantasy and mystery.

The film, based on the novel Strangers, adds a unique spin to the plot and features a talented cast including Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

All of Us Strangers has received positive reception at various film festivals and is a heartfelt addition to the LGBTQ+ genre. Catch it in theaters on December 22.

Time is unraveling at a bizarre pace in the first official trailer for Andrew Haigh’s latest feature-length film, All of Us Strangers. The Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott-led film promises to blend all the excitement of the early stages of a romantic relationship with a bit of fantasy and even intrigue as one of the men tries to understand how his past is showing up in the present. Also starring Jamie Bell (Fantastic Four) and Claire Foy (The Crown), the film’s teaser shows that while Haigh will closely follow the plot first made famous in Taichi Yamada’s novel, Strangers, he’ll also add his own unique spin.

Set in present day London, the trailer lays out the meeting of the two main characters, Adam (Scott) and Harry (Mescal), after Harry catches Adam gazing at him through his apartment window. With an obvious mutual attraction, the pair’s meet-cute sparks a fast-moving relationship. When Henry asks Adam about his past - specifically about a photo of his parents - Adam decides that maybe it’s time to go back to his hometown.

Upon his arrival, Adam finds that two people are living in his childhood home who say that they are his parents - but there are two major problems. For one thing, Adam’s parents passed away when he was very young and to further add to the mystery, they appear to be his age. Finally enjoying the experiences that he was robbed of, Adam turns to his parents for advice on how to handle his steadily growing relationship with Harry.

'All of Us Strangers' Was a Festival Sweeper

After celebrating its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival at the end of August, All of Us Strangers quickly became one of this year’s most popular festival titles. While its theatrical release is still a few months away, lucky attendees have had the chance to catch a screening at the New York Film Festival, The BFI London Film Festival, and The Austin Film Festival.

As for the feature’s director, All of Us Strangers marks the return of Haigh following a handful of titles including Lean on Pete and 45 Years. Having previously backed HBO’s series, Looking, as well as its spin-off film, Looking: The Movie, and the 2011 feature, Weekend, Haigh’s latest project is another piece of positive queer joy aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.

Check out the trailer for All of Us Strangers below and catch Harry and Adam’s love blossom in theaters when it arrives on December 22.