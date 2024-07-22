The Big Picture Get excited for All of You, premiering at TIFF, showcasing a futuristic romance with unspoken love and soulmates.

Brett Goldstein, known for Ted Lasso and Marvel, stars in this film along with Imogen Poots and Zawe Ashton.

Will we see Brett Goldstein's return as Roy Kent? Fans speculate on potential spin-offs for the beloved character.

The next project from one of the biggest stars from the hit Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, just got an exciting new look. The official TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) X account revealed the first image from All of You starring Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots, Steven Cree, and Zawe Ashton. The film comes from director William Bridges, who is best known for his work writing an episode of Stranger Things and several episodes of the Netflix original series Black Mirror. All of You will premiere at TIFF and follow Goldstein and Poots in a "stirring near-futuristic romance as best friends who harbor an unspoken love for one another even after a test matches one of them up with their supposed soulmate."

Little else is known about the plot to All of You at this time, but the film is confirmed to have a runtime of 98 minutes. Goldstein is best known for his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, but also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hercules in the post-credit scene of Thor: Love and Thunder. Ashton also danced with the Marvel stars last year, starring as the feature villain opposite Brie Larson in The Marvels. Poots is best known for her roles in 28 Weeks Later, Vivarium, and Green Room, and is also confirmed to star in Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, and additional casting for the film is ongoing.

Will Brett Goldstein Ever Return As Roy Kent?

Image via TIFF

Goldstein is one of the stars of the Apple TV+ comedy series that took the world by storm, Ted Lasso. He has two Emmy Award wins for his work on the series, both for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2021 and 2022, and he also received a nomination in the same category in 2023. Season 3 of Ted Lasso was confirmed to be the final season of the series, but many fans feel the potential for a sequel or spin-off series lies with Goldstein's character, Roy Kent. Kent goes on an arc from player to coach, learning under coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) how to love other people and be more than just a great player, but also a great human being. Ted may have gone back home to Kansas in the Season 3 finale, but Kent is staying in the U.K. and someone needs to help coach and manage AFC Richmond.

All of You will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, but does not yet have an official theatrical release date. Check out the first look image above and watch Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, streaming on Apple TV+.

