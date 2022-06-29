Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for their highly anticipated documentary series, All or Nothing: Arsenal. The documentary series will follow the journey of Arsenal Football Club through the just-concluded 2021/2022 English Premier League season. All or Nothing seeks to peel back the veil that sometimes shrouds the dealings at professional football clubs.

The trailer opens with our first look at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking about the team’s early-season form, where they had lost their first three games without scoring. “We’re bottom of the league. Zero goals, zero points,” he says. Next, we see a pair of Goners, Arsenal fans, both complaining about the team’s form. “It’s just relegation form,” one says, and the other adds, ”Arteta has got to go.” Arsenal's goalie is seen in the dressing room calling one of those performances “embarrassing.” The trailer next sees the manager on the backdrop of a picture of wolves, encouraging the team to be stronger against all odds. For the Arsenal faithful, the next scene will be nice to see: Arsenal center-back Ben White putting in a clean sliding challenge on Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur, the old enemy. The trailer begins to wrap with celebratory scenes in the dressing room, which include former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang along with other scenes from the training ground at London Colney, before the trailer wraps with a clip of star player Bukayo Saka.

The All or Nothing: Arsenal series will be the third documentary series made by Amazon for a Premier League team, after the production of All or Nothing: Manchester City and All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur. The series will take an in-depth look at the behind-the-scenes workings of Arsenal, one of the biggest football clubs on the planet, as they seek to force their way back into the Champions League and return to being a top-four force again. Alongside covering the highs and lows of the campaign, there will also be exclusive interviews with staff and players.

Oscar and BAFTA award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya will be the narrator for the series. All or Nothing: Arsenal has a release schedule as follows: the first three episodes will premiere on August 4, followed by episodes four through six on August 11, and finally episodes seven and eight on August 18.

All or Nothing: Arsenal will be available to watch exclusively on Prime Video in August. Check out the trailer below: